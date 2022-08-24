रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर छाया 'विक्रम वेधा' का टीजर, ट्रेंड हुआ #VikramVedhateaser

This Is Unexpect !— Sanjay Stark (@SanjayStark11) August 24, 2022
Thananana Na!! @iHrithik #SaifAliKhan @PushkarGayatri#VikramVedhaTeaser pic.twitter.com/O4d3RORnAg
Hrithik-Saif face off is always a good idea ! #VikramVedha trailer is fantastic ! @iHrithik continues to be a gorgeous mess and #SaifAliKhan returns with his OG swag .— Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) August 23, 2022
#VikramVedhaTeaser is here! Watched it on the big screen at the preview and the experience gave me goosebumps. Hrithik & Saif are a lethal combination.@iHrithik #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/COhZcmb9O0— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 24, 2022
The first half of the year had Pushpa & KGF 2, the second half of 2022 looks as bright after witnessing #VikramVedhaTeaser. This one ticks all the boxes of being a dark horse #hritikroshan pic.twitter.com/tdnKXRwYDq— Bhavneet kaushal (@bhavneetkaushal) August 24, 2022
#VikramVedhateaser— krishna vyas (@krishna58191562) August 24, 2022
Bhaisaaaabbbb.... pic.twitter.com/x6oNuIcYjF
#VikramVedha:Iss baar sirf maza hi nahi, tazzub bhi hoga. The style, swag, seeti-maar dialogues, goose bumping face-off, looks like a perfect remake. SartajVsVijay ifyyk. #VikramVedhateaser is pure MASS. Single screens will be on fire! Go for #HrithikRoshan& #SaifAliKhan. pic.twitter.com/jGPsfv6XqF— maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) August 24, 2022
Watched the #VikramVedhateaser and it's looking goooood! Can't wait to catch #VikramVedha and see what's #HrithikRoshan got up his sleeves! #SaifvsHrithik on screen is going to be some watch! pic.twitter.com/39Nc5OiYC8— Sanchita Jhunjhunwala (@sanchita2627) August 23, 2022