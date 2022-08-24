Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर छाया 'विक्रम वेधा' का टीजर, ट्रेंड हुआ #VikramVedhateaser

बुधवार, 24 अगस्त 2022 (17:49 IST)
बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार रितिक रोशन और सैफ अली खान की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'विक्रम वेधा' का टीजर रिलीज होग गया है। यह टीजर इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा रहा है। इस टीजर के रिलीज होने के बाद से पूरे सोशल मीडिया यूनिवर्स पर इसे लेकर बज है। फिल्म का टीजर अब टॉप पर #VikramVedhateaser के रूप में ट्रेंड भी कर रहा है।

 
इसके धमाकेदार टीजर के रिलीज के साथ ही दर्शकों को आखिरकार विक्रम वेधा की दुनिया की एक झलक मिल गई है। फिल्म का शानदार टीजर देख फैंस के होश उड़ गए हैं। टीजर में रितिक रोशन के किलर लुक ने फैंस को उनका दीवाना बना दिया हैं। इस फिल्म में वह बिल्कुल नए अवतार में आए हैं जो उनके बाकी प्रोजेक्ट्स से काफी अलग हैं। 
 


बता दें ब्लॉकबस्टर वॉर के बाद अब विक्रम वेधा में रितिक स्क्रीन्स पर नजर आएंगे और अपने फेवरेट हैंडसम सुपरस्टार को फिर से थिएटर्स में देखने के लिए फैन्स का एक्साइटमेंट काफी हाई है।
 




इसके अलावा, सैफ अली खान के कूल कॉप अवतार ने भी सभी को गूजबंप्स दिए हैं। ऐसे में फिल्म के टीजर एक नही बल्कि लोगों को ये फिल्म देखने की कई वजह दी है। 
 


टीजर का क्रेज जहां लगातार नई ऊंचाइयों को छू रहा है, वहीं इसने सोशल मीडिया पर कब्जा कर लिया और ट्विटर पर #VikramVedhateaser के रूप में ट्रेंड करने लगा। टीजर की तारीफ करते हुए नेटिज़न्स ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। 
 
विक्रम वेधा को गुलशन कुमार, टी-सीरीज फिल्म्स और रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा फ्राइडे फिल्मवर्क्स और YNOT स्टूडियोज के सहयोग से प्रस्तुत किया गया है। यह फिल्म पुष्कर और गायत्री द्वारा निर्देशित और एस शशिकांत और भूषण कुमार द्वारा निर्मित हैं। ये फिल्म दुनियाभर में 30 सितंबर 2022 को रिलीज होगी।
 

