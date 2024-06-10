Select Your Language

टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप मैच में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ भारत की जीत पर झूमा बॉलीवुड, टीम इंडिया को दी बधाई

WD Entertainment Desk

, सोमवार, 10 जून 2024 (11:21 IST)
T20 World Cup match: भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच क्रिकेट मैच का हर बार जबरदस्त क्रेज देखने को मिलता है। बीते रविवार भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच टी-20 वर्ल्डकप मैच खेला गया। इस रोमांचक मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ जीत हासिल की। भारतीय टीम की शा‍नदार जीत से बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में भी जश्न का माहौल है। 
 
अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा, अरे बाद रे बाप, Ind v Pak खेला देख रहे थे, और बीच में बंद कर दिया टीवी, क्योंकि लगा हर तो रहे हैं हम! लेकिन अभी इंटरनेट देखा और हम जीत गए। Yeeaaaahhhhh..... India India India
 
प्रीति जिंटा ने लिखा, वाह क्या मैच था। क्या कमबैक था और क्या फाइटबैक था। 119 रन डिफेंड करने के लिए भारतीय टीम को फुल मार्क्स। बॉलिंग यूनिट को स्पेशल मेंशन, खासकर परफॉर्मेंस के लिए जसप्रीत बुमराह को। मजा आ गया। क्या मैच था। 
 
वरुण धवन ने भारत के पाकिस्तान पर जीत के पल को अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर कैप्चर कर शेयर किया और लिखा क्या मैच, क्या प्रदर्शन, टीम इंडिया! जय हिन्द!
 
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने लिखा, 'क्या जीत है, टीम इंडिया, हैप्पी संडे! हमेशा की तरह, एक्साइटेमेंट का लेवल मैक्स पर है।'
 
कार्तिक आर्यन ने लिखा, 'चैंपियन बनेगी टीम इंडिया। क्या जीत है!'
