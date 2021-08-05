Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम की जीत पर बॉलीवुड मना रहा जश्न, सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दे रहे बधाई

webdunia
गुरुवार, 5 अगस्त 2021 (10:39 IST)
Photo - Twitter
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम के 41 साल बाद टोक्यो ओलंपिक में कांस्य पदक जीतने पर पूरा देश जश्न मना रहा है। भारत ने जर्मनी को 5-4 से हराया। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी हॉकी टीम को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए बधाई दे रहे हैं। 
 
शाहरुख खान ने भारतीय हॉकी टीम को बधाई देते हुए ट्वीट किया, वाओ… भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम मुबारक हो। लचीलापन और कौशल अपने चरम पर था, क्या शानदार मैच था।
 
अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट किया, इतिहास के फिर से लिखने के लिए टीम इंडिया को बधाई। 41 साल बाद ओलंपिक में पदक। क्या मैच था, क्या वापसी थी।
 
webdunia
तापसी पन्नू ने ट्वीट किया- और ये ब्रांन्ज मेडल।
 
सनी देओल ने लिखा, हम जीत गए। क्या शानदार जीत है। हमारी टीम को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। हमारी हॉकी टीम को ब्रॉन्ज मेडल।
 
अनिल कपूर ने लिखा, अभूतपूर्व जीत। काश मेरे पापा इस ऐतिहासिक दिन को देखने के लिए जीवित होते तो खुश होते। हॉकी टीम थैंक्यू। बधाई हो।
 
बता दें कि भारत ने कांस्य पदक के प्ले आफ मुकाबले में जर्मनी को 5-4 से हराकर पदक अपने नाम किया। ओलंपिक के इतिहास में ये भारतीय हॉकी के नाम तीसरा ब्रॉन्ज मेडल है।
 

