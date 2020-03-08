अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर शिल्पा शेट्टी, तापसी पन्नू समेत बलीवुड स्टार्स ने महिलाओं के लिए शेयर किए मैसेज

रविवार, 8 मार्च 2020 (12:52 IST)
दुनियाभर में 8 मार्च को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इस स्पेशल दिन पर लोग समाज में महिलाओं के प्रति अपने सम्मान को व्यक्त करते हुए उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से हर महिला को सशक्तिकरण का संदेश दिया है।

मलाइका अरोरा, तापसी पन्नू, शिल्पा शेट्टी और यामी गौतम से लेकर करण जौहर और अन्य कई सारे सेलिब्रिटीज ने वूमेंस डे ने महिला दिवस की बधाईयां दी। 
 

 








किसी ने फिटनेस की बता कही तो किसी ने अपने संघर्ष को दर्शाया, इन सेलिब्रिटीज ने हर उस महिला को प्रोत्साहित करने की कोशिश की है जो अपने जीवन में कुछ कर गुजरने की चाह रखती है और समाज को बेहतर बनाती हैं।
