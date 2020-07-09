कंगना रनौट और पूजा भट्ट के बीच छिड़ी बहस, एक्ट्रेस ने महेश भट्ट पर लगाया यह आरोप

गुरुवार, 9 जुलाई 2020 (11:43 IST)
सुशांत सिंह के निधन के बाद से ही बॉलीवुड में नेपोटिज्म की बहस छिड़ी हुई है। हाल ही में अभिनेत्री और फिल्म निर्माता पूजा भट्ट ने बॉलीवुड में नेपोटिज्म के समर्थन के आरोपों का जवाब दिया है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर इस मामले पर अपना पक्ष साझा किया।


उन्होंने कहा कि ये हास्यास्पद है कि एक ही परिवार को टारगेट किया जा रहा है जिसने इतने नए टैलेंटेड कलाकारों, म्यूजिशियन्स और टेक्निशियन्स को लॉन्च किया है जितने पूरी इंडस्ट्री ने मिलाकर नहीं किए हैं। उन्होंने ये भी लिखा कि कंगना रनौट को भी विशेष फिल्म्स ने ही लॉन्च किया था। एक फिल्म और प्रोडक्शन कंपनी जिसके मालिक मुकेश भट्ट और महेश भट्ट हैं। फिल्म का नाम था- गैंग्सटर।
 
पूजा भट्ट के इस ट्वीट पर कंगना रनौट ने जवाब दिया है। कंगना की टीम ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके पास गैंगस्टर के अलावा डेब्यू करने के लिए साउथ फिल्म पोकरी का भी ऑप्शन था। कंगना ने इस फिल्म के लिए ऑडिशन दिया था, जिसमें वह सेलेक्ट हो गई थीं। इसके हीरो महेश बाबू थे और फिल्म को लेजेंडरी डायरेक्टर पुरी जग्ननाथ ने डायरेक्ट किया था।
 

 
कंगना की टीम ने लिखा, डियर पूजा, अनुराग बसु की तेज नजरों ने कंगना रनौट को देख लिया था। हर कोई जानता है कि मुकेश भट्ट को कलाकारों को पगार देना पसंद नहीं है, तमाम स्टूडियो ऐसा करते हैं ताकि वो हुनरमंद कलाकारों को मुफ्त में कास्ट कर सकें, लेकिन ये तुम्हारे पिता को उस पर चप्पल फेंकने का लाइसेंस नहीं देता है।
 
एक और ट्वीट में कंगना की टीम आरोप लगाया कि महेश भट्ट ने कंगना को पागल कहा बल्कि उन्हें अपमानित भी किया। अपने ट्वीट में उन्होंने पूछा है कि आखिर क्यों महेश भट्ट को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती के रिलेशनशिप में इतनी दिलचस्पी है।
 

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

करिश्मा तन्ना का बॉयफ्रेंड हुआ नाराज!

5 Years of Baahubali: तमन्ना भाटिया ने ‘बाहुबली’ के इस सीन को सबसे ज्यादा चुनौतीपूर्ण बताया

मार्केट में आई मणिकर्णिका डॉल, कंगना रनौट की टीम ने शेयर की तस्वीर

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

बॉलीवुड हलचल

दर्शकों का इंतजार खत्म, इस दिन से टेलिकास्ट होंगे 'भाबी घर पर है' के नए एपिसोड्स

कैंसर से पीड़ित स्पॉटबॉय की पत्नी की मदद के लिए आगे आए सलमान खान

लॉकडाउन के दौरान बहुत सारी चीजें समझने का मौका मिला : पर्ल वी पुरी

5 Years of Baahubali: तमन्ना भाटिया ने ‘बाहुबली’ के इस सीन को सबसे ज्यादा चुनौतीपूर्ण बताया

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर के बाद ट्रेंड करने लगे रोहित शेट्टी, यूजर्स बोले- मिल गई नई स्क्रिप्ट

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

Aarya Review : गलत और कम गलत के बीच आर्या

जब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की 'आत्मा' बुलाई गई

क्यों टूटा था सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और अंकिता लोखंडे का रिश्ता?

8 साल तक बेरोजगार थे 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' के अब्दुल, अब 2 रेस्टोरेंट के हैं मालिक

सूरज पंचोली के कारण सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से नाराज थे सलमान खान!

अगला लेख नीतू कपूर ने परिवार संग सेलिब्रेट किया अपना बर्थडे, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीरें