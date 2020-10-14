Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

'थलाइवी' के लिए कंगना रनौट ने बढ़ाया था 20 किलो वजन, अब इस तरह करेंगी कम

webdunia
बुधवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2020 (18:08 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौट इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'थलाइवी' की शूटिंग में बिजी हैं। इस फिल्म में वह तमिलनाडु की पूर्व सीमएम जयललिता का किरदार निभा रहीं हैं। इस रोल में ढलने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने 20 किलो वजन बढ़ाया था। ऐसे में अब वो अपने बढ़े हुए वेट को घटा रही हैं।

 
कंगना रनौट अपना वजन कम करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत कर रही हैं। कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने वर्कआउट का एक तस्वीर शेयर की है। तस्वीर में वह योगा का एक आसन कर रही हैं।
 
तस्वीर शेयर शेयर करते हुए कंगना ने लिखा, मैंने थलाइवी के लिए 20 किलो वजन बढ़ा लिया था। अब जब फिल्म पूरी होने वाली है, मुझे भी अपने पुराने साइज में वापस आना पड़ेगा। जल्दी उठ जॉगिंग करने जाना पड़ेगा, मेरे साथ कौन-कौन है?
 
कंगना के इस पोस्ट पर लोगों ने तरह-तरह के कॉमेंट्स किए हैं। कुछ लोगों ने उनकी तारीफ की है तो कुछ लोगों ने नेगेटिव कॉमेंट्स भी किए हैं। एक ने लिखा, '20 किलो तो टोटल लगता है आपका।' इसके साथ ही एक ने तो उनसे वजन घटाने की टिप्स तक मांगी। उसने लिखा, 'मुझे भी 20 किलो वजन घटाने की जरूरत है मैम आपने कैसे किया प्लीज बताइए।' 
 
इससे पहले कंगना ने फिल्म थलाइवी के सेट की कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की थी, जिसमें वह तमिलनाडु की दिवंगत पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता का किरदार निभा रही हैं। इनमें एक तस्वीर जयललिता की भी है।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

अगला लेख

कपिल शर्मा के शो में अर्नब गोस्वामी की नकल करने वाले कीकू शारदा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कही ये बात

प्रचलित

webdunia

क्लास में सो रहे हो क्या ? : हंसा देगा जोर से यह जोक

webdunia

बारिश हो रही है : इस चुटकुले में है संटू की धमाकेदार कॉमेडी

webdunia

काजोल के बारे में 25 रोचक जानकारियां... डीडीएलजे के टाइटल को 'टपोरी' कह दिया था

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos