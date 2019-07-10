वेब दुनिया में कॉन आर्टिस्ट बन क्रिमिनल्स पकड़ने को तैयार हैं करण सिंह ग्रोवर

बुधवार, 10 जुलाई 2019 (15:54 IST)
एक्टर करण सिंह ग्रोवर जल्द ही वेब दुनिया मतलब डिजिटल दुनिया में कदम रखने वाले हैं। करण ऑल्ट बालाजी की अपकमिंग वेब सीरीज ‘बॉस: बाप ऑफ स्पेशल सर्विसेज (Boss: Baap of Special Services)’ में नजर आएंगे। इस सीरीज में उनके साथ एक्ट्रेस सागरिका घाटगे और एक्टर गौरव गेरा भी होंगे। यह वेब सीरीज सागारिका का भी डिजिटल डेब्यू है।

इस आगामी सीरीज में करण सिंह ग्रोवर के किरदार का नाम केशव पंडित है, जो कि एक कॉन आर्टिस्ट है। वहीं, सागरिका ACP साक्षी रावत का किरदार निभाती दिखेंगी। इस शो में केशव और ACP साक्षी गौरव गेरा के कैरेक्टर जिगनेश के साथ अपराधियों से लोहा लेते दिखेंगे।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Word!!! The wait is over...The #BOSS - Baap of Special Services has arrived! Here’s the first look of our upcoming web series starring Karan Singh Grover as The #BOSS and stunning Sagarika Ghatge as Sakshi, the dedicated ACP! #StreamingSoon #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji @shobha9168 @iamksgofficial @sagarikaghatge @baljitsinghchaddha @ashishakapoor

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on



ऑल्ट बालाजी ने ट्विटर पर ‘बॉस’ का नया पोस्टर रिलीज कर दिया है। पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए ऑल्ट बालाजी ने लिखा, “वह अपने नियमों के हिसाब से काम करता है। वह कानून के हिसाब से काम करती है! लेकिन जब वे दोनों टीम बनाते हैं... तो कर देते हैं क्रिमिनल्स का जीना मुश्किल। अल्टीमेट बॉस से मिलने के लिए तैयार हो जाइए। ट्रेलर स्ट्रीमिंग 12 जुलाई से।”
 


बॉस एक रहस्यमयी थ्रिलर है। इसकी कहानी उत्तरी भारत के एक कॉन आर्टिस्ट पर आधारित है। इस सीरीज का ट्रेलर 12 जुलाई को रिलीज होगा।
 
करण फिलहाल इस समय ‘कसौटी जिंदगी की 2’ में मिस्टर बजाज के रूप में सबका दिल जीत रहे हैं, वहीं सागरिका को आखिरी बार फिल्म ‘इरादा’ में देखा गया था।
(फोटो संदर्भ: Instagram/iamksgofficial)

