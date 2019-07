Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati, one of India’s brightest Naval Commanders, the blue-eyed boy of the powers to be, and the pride of the Parsi community, who was about to be the next Naval Chief! In 1949, he returned from England with a passion for western music and his English bride, Sylvia Nanavati. They settled in Mumbai and had a family with 3 children of theirs. In 1959, he returned home from the high seas to discover his wife’s betrayal. What he did after that, set a maelstrom rolling, in which the most powerful political figures, the topmost media, naval top-brass, and the brightest legal brains got involved. Then began a war of opinions, morals, and communities triggering off a case that divided India! Meet Manav Kaul as Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati in #TheVerdictStateVsNanavati streaming soon. #ALTBalajiOriginal Disclaimer - This show is based on true events and facts and reference to plots, incidents and people shall be made. Any diversion or error is completely unintentional. We do not intend to be disrespectful to Indian Judiciary, Indian naval forces, community, religious sentiments or beliefs of any person.

