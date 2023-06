'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' के रिलीज से पहले मेकर्स ने शेयर किया नया पोस्टर, शादी के जोड़े में नजर आए कार्तिक और कियारा

You all are invited to be a part of Sattu and Katha’s love story, see you and your family tomorrow in cinemas near you #SatyaPremKiKatha In Cinemas TOMORROW



Book your tickets now https://t.co/BEDwYM0Z7e #SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune @TheAaryanKartik… pic.twitter.com/uDvVbD0MOm