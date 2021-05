कंगना रनौट की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, टीएमसी प्रवक्ता ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत, हेट स्पीच का लगा आरोप

I have filed an FIR against Ms. Kangana Ranaut for spreading “Hate Propaganda to incite Communal Violence” in Bengal and distorting the image of our Hon’ble CM - @MamataOfficial !!



She shared from her official Instagram acc: https://t.co/Fvqmb5Tcb3



Check her story and RT !! pic.twitter.com/yhl8sjnvG4