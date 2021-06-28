Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

अब केआरके ने साधा शाहरुख खान पर निशाना, बोले- बूढ़े शख्स का किरदार नहीं निभाना चाहते

webdunia
सोमवार, 28 जून 2021 (13:32 IST)
कमाल राशिद खान अपने बयानों के कारण अक्सर विवादों में रहते हैं। केआरके अक्सर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स से पंगा लेते रहते हैं। बीते दिनों केआरके ने सलमान खान, मीका सिंह और कंगना से ट्विटर पर पंगा लिया था। अब उन्होंने बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार पर निशाना साधा है।

 
खुद को फिल्म क्रिटिक्स बताने वाले केआरके ने शाहरुख खान को लेकर कई ट्वीट किए है। केआरके ने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, मैं समझ नहीं पा रहा हूं कि शाहरुख साउथ के डायरेक्टर एटली के साथ काम कर रहे हैं, जिन्हें हिन्दी ऑडियंस की च्वाइस के बारे में कुछ नहीं पता है। 
 
उन्होंने लिखा, ये शाहरुख खान की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है वह स्टोरी के बजाए मेकर्स पर भरोसा कर रहे हैं। फैंस उन्हें पठान जैसी मसाला फिल्म में पसंद नहीं करेंगे।
 
केआरके ने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, शाहरुख खान भी दूसरे स्टार्स की तरह वहीं गलती कर रहे हैं। वह भी पर्दे पर 56 साल की उम्र में बूढ़े शख्स का किरदार नहीं निभाना चाहते हैं। वह सिर्फ भोलू और क्यूट लड़के का किरदार निभाना चाहते हैं, जिसे लोग नहीं पचा पाएंगे। बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स को जवान लड़के का रोल करने और जवान एक्ट्रेस के साथ ही काम करने का फोबिया है।' आपको बता दें कि शाहरुख खान डायरेक्टर एटली के साथ फिल्म कर सकते हैं। ये साउथ की फिल्म मर्सल का रीमेक होगी। 
 
वही केआरके ने तीसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, शाहरुख खान शानदार एक्टर हैं और यदि वह सही फिल्म का चुनाव करें तो अब भी 500 करोड़ के बिजनेस वाली फिल्में दे सकते हैं लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से वह गलत फिल्में कर रहे हैं। मैं सच में उनसे बहुत प्यार करता हूं, इसलिए मुझे उनकी खराब फिल्मों के च्वॉइस के लिए बहुत बुरा लगता है। और जब मैं खराब रिव्यू दूंगा तो वह दूसरे एक्टर्स की तरह गुस्सा हो जाएंगे।
 
केआरके ने शाहरुख को लेकर फिल्म बनाने की भी बात की। उन्होंने लिखा, अगर मैं शाहरुख खान को लेकर फिल्म डायरेक्ट करुंगा तो वह फिल्म एक हजार करोड़ रुपए का लाइफटाइम बिजनेस करेंगी। शाहरुख को लेकिन पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बोलना पड़ेगा। मैंने कई एक्टर्स को फिल्म की कहानी बताई पर किसी ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ नहीं बोला। केवल अमिताभ बच्चन को ये पसंद आई और फिल्म प्रोड्यूस करने का वादा किया।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

रे रिव्यू: फॉर्गेट मी नॉट से लेकर स्पॉटलाइट तक

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos