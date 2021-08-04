Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ लारा दत्ता का इंदिरा गांधी लुक, यूजर कर रहे मेकअप आर्टिस्ट की तारीफ

webdunia
बुधवार, 4 अगस्त 2021 (11:55 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'बेल बॉटम' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है। इस फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार अंडरकवर एजेंट की भूमिका में नजर आने वाले हैं। वही फिल्म में लारा दत्ता पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी के किरदार में नजर आएंगी।

 
ट्रेलर में लारा दत्ता का लुक देखकर हर कोई चौंक गया है। सोशल मीडिया पर लारा दत्ता का इंदिरा गांधी लुक तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। फैंस उन्हें पहली नजर में पहचान ही नहीं पा रहे हैं। उनके इस ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन के लिए मेकअप आर्टिस्ट की भी तारीफ हो रही है।
 


लारा दत्ता के लुक को बनाने के लिए काफी हद तक प्रोस्थेटिक्स का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। लारा का लुक देखने के बाद हर कोई कह रहा है कि मेकअप आर्टिस्ट को नेशनल अवॉर्ड देना चाहिए।
 


एक यूजर ने लिखा, मैं यह क्या देख रहा हूं, क्या यह लारा दत्ता हैं। एक अन्य ने लिखा ओएमजी... यह हमारी मिस यूनिवर्स लारा दत्ता हैं। इस फिल्म का इंतजार कर रही हूं।
 
खबरों के अनुसार ट्रेलर लॉन्च के दौरान लारा दत्ता ने कहा कि मैं इंदिरा गांधी का किरदार निभा रही हूं। मेरे पास मेकर्स का कॉल आया था और उन्होंने कहा था कि लारा हम एक फिल्म बना रहे हैं जिसमें हम तुम्हे इंदिरा गांधी के किरदार के लिए कास्ट कर रहे हैं। मेरे लिए यह किरदार एक बड़ी जिम्मेदारी थी क्योंकि मैं एक आइकॉनिक फिगर का किरदार निभा रही हूं।
 
बता दें कि 'बेल बॉटम' 19 अगस्त को सिनेमाघर में रिलीज होगी। सिनेमाघर में रिलीज होने के कुछ समय बाद इसे ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर स्ट्रीमिंग किया जाएगा। अक्षय कुमार के अलावा इस फिल्म में लारा दत्ता, हुमा कुरैशी, वाणी कपूर और आदिल हुसैन जैसे कलाकारों को अहम भूमिकाओं में देखा जाएगा।
 

