सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ लारा दत्ता का इंदिरा गांधी लुक, यूजर कर रहे मेकअप आर्टिस्ट की तारीफ

Oh wow. That’s Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi from #BellBottom! Absolutely unrecognisable pic.twitter.com/nWgQk1mFaJ— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 3, 2021
I refuse to accept that this is Lara Dutta #BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/vHD9vZXwxS— Aditya Bhattacharya (@Adiseanttak) August 3, 2021
OMG this is #LaraDutta our Miss Universe.. she nailed it.. looking forward for this movie..— Aishwarya Muraleedharan (@Aishwar46954977) August 3, 2021
#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/56xyul28d6
I would have never guessed that she's Lara Dutta... I went again and after hearing her voice, that actually yes she's Lara...— .Nyishi (@AatmaGayab) August 3, 2021
Kudos to the makeup artists and team....
The trailer is promising and looking forward to watch it.. #BellBottom pic.twitter.com/XtJftTxMB7