लता मंगेशकर के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सितारों ने जताया शोक

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti
An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022
Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 6, 2022
May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness pic.twitter.com/HjgIQyE7mo
..and she lives forever. pic.twitter.com/mhZU8f8GTm— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 6, 2022
लता जी का भगवद्गीता के श्लोक को गाते हुए आख़री संदेश; 22/12/2021 की दोपहर zoom पर आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव कमेटी की दूसरी मीटिंग में जब लता जी की बोलने की बारी आयी तो फ़ैन होने के नाते मेरा दिल किया की मैं उनकी आवाज़ रिकार्ड कर लूँ! सुनिये! क्या बोली थीं विश्व की महान गायिका! pic.twitter.com/arJXxohgUN— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2022
The angelic voice that made us all swoon and fall in love has gone to the heavens to spread that love. Hearing Lata Tai’s melodies over the years, remembering her image in 2 choti’s & that childlike attribute has left like an imprint that will never ever leave our hearts. pic.twitter.com/99bKSvi3yB— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 6, 2022
Love, respect and prayers @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/PpJb1AdUdc— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2022
Today, we have lost the greatest of all time!— Abhishek
We are all left heartbroken and speechless. An irreplaceable loss. Rest in glory Lata ji.
Thank you for blessing us with your voice, talent and compassion. We are privileged to have lived in the times of the great Lata Mangeshkar.