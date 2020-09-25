Select Your Language

दिग्गज सिंगर एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का निधन, सलमान खान से लेकर लता मंगेशकर तक ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 25 सितम्बर 2020 (15:55 IST)
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सिंगर एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का 74 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। 25 सितंबर को दोपहर 1 बजकर चार मिनट पर एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम ने दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। 5 अगस्त को एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम कोरोना से संक्रमित हुए थे और इसके बाद से ही वह वेंटिलेटर पर थे।

 
एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर छा गई है। लता मंगेशकर, सलमान खान और कई सितारों ने उनके निधन पर दुख प्रकट किया है। 
 
सलमान खान ने एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, बालासुब्रमण्यम सर के बारे में सुनकर दिल टूट गया। आप हमेशा अपने संगीत की निर्विवाद विरासत में जीवित रहेंगे। आपके परिवार के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं।
 
लता मंगेशकर ने एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, 'प्रतिभाशाली गायक, मधुरभाषी, बहुत नेक इंसान एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम जी के स्वर्गवास की खबर सुनकर मैं बहुत व्यथित हूं। हमने कई गाने साथ गाए, कई शोज किए। अब बातें याद आ रही हैं। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।'
 
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'एसपी बालासुब्रमण्मय जी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत ही दुखी हूं। कुछ ही महीनों पहले लॉकडाउन के बीच एक वर्चुअल कॉन्सर्ट में मेरी उनसे बात हुई थी। वह स्वस्थ लग रहे थे। जीवन वास्तव में अप्रत्याशित हैं। मेरी प्रार्थनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।'
 










एआर रहमान, जॉनी लीवर, श्रुति हसन, महेश बाबू, कृति खरबंदा और कई बॉलीवुड सितारों ने एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए ट्वीट किया है। 
 
webdunia
बता दें कि बालासुब्रमण्यम को 90 के दशक में सलमान खान की आवाज भी कहा जाता था। उन्होंने हिंदी, तेलुगू, मलयालम और तमिल समेत लगभग 16 भाषाओं में लगभग 40,000 गानों को अपनी आवाज दी है।
 
सबसे ज्यादा गाने गाए जाने के लिए एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का नाम गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में भी शामिल हैं। उन्होंने बेस्ट मेल प्लेबैक सिंगर के लिए 6 नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड जीते। एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम को 2001 में पद्मश्री और 2011 में पद्म भूषण अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया था।
 

