कोरोना एंटीबॉडीज के खुलासे के बाद पार्टी करने पर ट्रोल हुई थीं मैडोना, बोलीं- मैडम एक्स टूर के दौरान हुई थी बीमार

Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19

