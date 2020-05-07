कोरोना एंटीबॉडीज के खुलासे के बाद पार्टी करने पर ट्रोल हुई थीं मैडोना, बोलीं- मैडम एक्स टूर के दौरान हुई थी बीमार

गुरुवार, 7 मई 2020 (16:00 IST)
पॉपुलर अमेरिकन सिंगर मैडोना ने हाल में बताया था कि उनके ब्लड टेस्ट में कोरोना वायरस एंटी-बॉडीज पाई गई हैं। इसके तुरंत बाद ही उनकी पार्टी करते हुए कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, जिसके बाद लोग मैडोना की आलोचना करने लगे। अब मैडोना इस पूरे मामले पर खुलकर सामने आई हैं।

एक लंबे इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के जरिए मैडोना ने कहा, ‘जो लोग इस वायरस के नेचर के बारे में रिसर्च करने के बजाय सनसनीखेज सुर्खियों पर विश्वास करते हैं, ये उनके लिए है- मैं अभी बीमार नहीं हूं। जब आप एंटी-बॉडीज के लिए पॉजिटिव पाए जाते हैं, तो इसका मतलब होता है कि आपमें वह वायरस था, जैसा कि मेरे साथ था। मेरे शो के अन्य कलाकार और मैं 7 हफ्ते पहले मेरे टूर के दौरान पेरिस में बीमार थे।”

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on



सिंगर ने आगे बताया, “लेकिन उस समय हम सभी को लगा कि हमें फ्लू हुआ है। भगवान का शुक्र है कि अब हम सभी स्वस्थ हैं।”

इस पोस्ट में मैडोना ने कोरोना वायरस के टीके की खोज के लिए हो रहे रिसर्च के लिए धन जुटाने के कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा बनने का आभार भी जताया है।

