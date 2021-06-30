Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

मंदिरा बेदी के पति राज कौशल का निधन, सितारों ने जताया दुख

बुधवार, 30 जून 2021 (14:58 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मंदिरा बेदी के पति राज कौशल का निधन हो गया है। वे 49 साल के थे। राज कौशल निर्देशक और प्रोड्यूसर थे। उनका निधन दिल का दौरा पड़ने की वजह से हुआ। राज कौशल के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है फिल्म जगत की कई हस्तियों ने उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।
राज कौशल के पारिवारिक मित्र एवं अभिनेता रोहित रॉय ने बताया, उनका आज तड़के करीब साढ़े चार बजे अपने घर पर निधन हो गया। उन्हें दिल का दौरा पड़ा था।
 
कौशल के परिवार में पत्नी मंदिरा बेदी के अलावा बेटा वीर और बेटी तारा हैं। उनका अंतिम संस्कार दादर स्थित शिवाजी पार्क श्मशानघाट में किया गया। रोनित रॉय, समीर सोनी, आशीष चौधरी और डिनो मोर्या समेत फिल्म जगत से उनके निकट मित्र अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए।
 
राज कौशल के निर्देशन में बनी आखिरी फिल्म 'एंथनी कौन है?' में अभिनय कर चुके वारसी ने ट्वीट किया, मैंने आज एक बहुत प्रिय मित्र खो दिया। मैं उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। मैं वर्षों से राज कौशल को जानता था, मैंने उनके साथ एक फिल्म की और उनके साथ बिताए हर पल का आनंद लिया। मैंने उनके माथे पर कभी शिकन नहीं देखी। वह हमेशा मुस्कुराते रहते थे। जरूरत में हमेशा आपके साथ होते थे... भाई, मैं आपको हमेशा याद करूंगा। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।
 
राज कौशल 'माई ब्रदर... निखिल' के निर्माता थे, जिसका निर्देशन ओनिर ने किया था। ओनिर ने कौशल को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए ट्वीट किया, तुम बहुत जल्दी चले गए। हमने फिल्मकार एवं निर्माता राज कौशल को आज सुबह खो दिया। बहुत दु:खद। वह मेरी पहली फिल्म माई ब्रदर निखिल’ के निर्माताओं में से एक थे।वे उन कुछ लोगों में शामिल थे, जिन्होंने हमारे नजरिए पर भरोसा किया और हमारा साथ दिया। मैं उनकी आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।
 
मेहता ने कहा, बहुत दुख की बात है कि सुबह उठते ही हमारे सहकर्मी राज कौशल के निधन की खबर मिली। वह बहुत कम उम्र में चले गए।
 
राज कौशल ने रविवार को इंटाग्राम पर एक तस्वीर साझा की थी, जिसमें वह नेहा धूपिया, अंगद बेदी, चौधरी, सागरिका घटके और पूर्व क्रिकेटर जहीर खान समेत अपने मित्रों के साथ दिख रहे हैं। नेहा धूपिया ने यही तस्वीर अपने इंटाग्राम पेज पर साझा करते हुए लिखा, राज, हमने और यादें बनाने के लिए यह तस्वीर ली थी... भरोसा नहीं हो रहा कि आप हमारे साथ नहीं हैं... मंदिरा, तुम बहुत मजबूत हो। मेरे पास शब्द नहीं है। मेरी संवेदनाएं वीर और तारा के साथ हैं... मैं पूरी तरह हिल गई हूं और सकते में हूं। मुझे इस बात पर भरोसा नहीं हो रहा। ईश्वर तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दे, राज।
 
2004 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म शादी का लड्डू में कौशल के साथ काम करने वाली अभिनेत्री दिव्या दत्ता ने लिखा, तुम बहुत जल्दी चले गए। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दे।
 
अभिनेता बोमन ईरानी ने कहा कि वह कौशल के निधन से स्तब्ध और दु:खी हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ईश्वर मंदिरा बेदी और उनके परिवार को इस दु:ख को सहने की शक्ति दे।
 
फिल्मकार रोशन अब्बास ने लिखा, राज कौशल के बारे में दु:खद खबर सुनी। मुझे तुम्हारी बहुत याद आएगी। ईश्वर कौशल के परिवार और मित्रों को शक्ति दे।
 
अभिनेता राहुल देव ने भी ट्विटर पर लिखा, वह एक अच्छे इंसान थे... राज कौशल आप बहुत याद आएंगे। आप बहुत जल्दी चले गए... ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।
 
अभिनेत्री टिस्का चोपड़ा ने कहा कि उन्हें कौशल के निधन की खबर पर अभी तक भरोसा नहीं हुआ है। चोपड़ा ने कौशल के परिवार के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की।
 

