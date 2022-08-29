Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

अब हर दिन होगा फिल्मी, नेटफ्लिक्स ने किया इतनी फिल्मों का ऐलान

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
सोमवार, 29 अगस्त 2022 (18:06 IST)
ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स ने अपने दर्शकों को एक शानदार तोहफा दिया है। नेटफ्लिक्स ने एक साथ कई फिल्मों का ऐलान किया है। मुंबई में आयोजित 'फिल्म्स डे : अब हर दिन होगा फिल्मी' कार्यक्रम में नेटफ्लिक्स ने इन फिल्मों का ऐलान किया है। देखिए लिस्ट...

चोर निकल के भागा 
इस फिल्म में यामी गौतम, सनी कौशल और शरद केलकर नजर आने वाले हैं। फिल्म 'चोर निकल के भागा' की अनाउंसमेंट बतौर नेटफ़्लिक्स ओरजिनल की गई है। 
 
मोनिका, ओ माय डार्लिंग 
इस फिल्म में राजकुमार राव, हुमा कुरैशी, राधिका आप्टे, सिकंदर खेर नजर आने वाले हैं। फिल्म से इन सभी सितारों के फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज किए गए हैं। 
 

प्लान ए प्लान बी
नेटफ्लिक्स ने फिल्म 'प्लान ए प्लान बी' का ट्रेलर भी टीजर किया है। फिल्म में रितेश देशमुख और तमन्ना भाटिया नजर आने वाले हैं। यह एक रोमांटिक कॉमेडी फिल्म है। 
 
खुफिया
नेटफ्लिक्स ने फिल्म खुफिया का ट्रेलर रिलीज किया है। इस फिल्म में तब्बू अहम भूमिका में नजर आने वाली हैं।
 
चकदा एक्सप्रेस
अनुष्का शर्मा की 'चकदा एक्सप्रेस' भी नेटफ्लिक्स पर रिलीज होगी। वह फिल्म में भारतीय क्रिकेटर झूलन गोस्वामी की भूमिका निभा रही हैं।
 

कटहल
नेटफ्लिक्स ने फिल्म कटहल की भी घोषणा की। इस फिल्म में सान्या मल्होत्रा, विजय राज, राजपाल यादव जैसे कलाकार नजर आएंगे। फिल्म का निर्देशन यशवर्धन मिश्रा कर रहे हैं। 
 
द आर्चीज
कॉमिक सीरीज आर्चीज पर फिल्म 'द आर्चीज' बना रहीं जोया अख्तर से जुड़ा एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें जोया अख्तर और आर्चीज कॉमिक्स के सीईओ जोन गोल्डवाटर फिल्म को लेकर बात करते दिख रहे हैं।
 
कला
नेटफ्लिक्स ने फिल्म कला की घोषणा भी की। इसके साथ इस फिल्म का गाना भी रिलीज किया। इस फिल्म में बाबिल खान, तृप्ति डिमरी और स्वास्तिका मुखर्जी नजर आएंगे। 
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

वेब सीरीज 'दहन - राकन का रहस्य' का मोशन पोस्टर आया सामने, इस दिन रिलीज होगा ट्रेलर

प्रचलित

webdunia

ULLU App पर Namkeen वेब सीरिज की Bobby Bhabhi, Aabha Paul के हॉट फोटोज़ ने उड़ाए फैंस के होश

webdunia

हिन्‍दू-मुस्लिम एकता का प्रतीक है राजस्थान का वीर गोगाजी मंदिर

webdunia

पत्नी पोनी वर्मा संग प्रकाश राज ने फिर लिए सात फेरे, शेयर की तस्वीरें

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos