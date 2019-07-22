Retro लुक में नजर आए Sacred Games-2 के गायतोंडे, सरताज और गुरुजी, आखिर क्या है माजरा...

Meet the cast of Sacred Games 2 reimagined as gangsters from the ’70s. They might play gritty characters on screen, but this ultra glam shoot tells us a whole different story. Here’s a sneak peek into the exciting new season, and what each character has to offer. #SacredGames2
With expectations running high for Sartaj, Saif remarks that his character faces a lot of additional issues along with the weight of saving the world this season. "Season 1 was a setup, which deals more with the inner workings of his mind, personality and background. In Season 2, there's a lot of tension and action. It's got a few daddy issues as well, which is the reason Sartaj gets sucked into it."
Season 2 has Gaitonde taking his business international. "See, the way he talks, the way he walks, remains the same, it's the change in circumstances that brings about a change in any man's internal state of affairs. It seemed unbelievable to me, but when we finally went abroad, it hit me that we're actually filming this series internationally," says @nawazuddin._siddiqui, recalling the sheer scale of the production.
Who better to play the intriguing Guruji than Pankaj Tripathi? His elusiveness set the stage for the new season and we finally get to see him perform. Speaking about the psyche of his character in Season 2, he says, "Guruji is that tsunami whose impact is hard to gauge from its origin. You'll have to watch the entire season twice to understand every move he makes."
@kalkikanmani plays the mysterious character of Batya in the upcoming season. Talking about her role, she says, "She is a lost soul who is wandering from place to place, looking for a worthy cause to fight for when she meets Guruji. Her transformation is quite interesting as it seems to parallel Sartaj."
@surveenchawla unravels the life of Jojo, Gaitonde's enigmatic friend whose story was under wraps in Season 1. Back with a much bigger role in the new season, here's what she has to say about it, "Jojo is not afraid of anyone. She's got multiple sides to her and has a tremendous impact on Gaitonde's life in every way, which is hard to believe for a man like him. It was exciting and challenging to play her."
Entering the Sacred Games battlefield as a wildcard, @ranvirshorey explains how his character plays a pivotal role in sizing up the upcoming season. "When Vikram and Varun explained the character, I was sold. It's a beautiful story, full of irony, and poignant. I was very happy that I got approached for the part. I met Luke Kenny after season 1 and told him how much I loved him in season 1. I didn't know at that time that I'll be working with him in season 2."
सैक्रेड गेम्स का दूसरा सीजन वहीं से शुरू होगा जहां पहला सीजन खत्म हुआ था। सीजन 2 को अनुराग कश्यप और विक्रमादित्य मोटवानी ने डायरेक्ट किया है।