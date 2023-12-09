Select Your Language

नेटिजन्स को पसंद आई जोया अख्तर की 'द आर्चीज़', बताया इस साल की बेस्ट फिल्म

WD Entertainment Desk

, शनिवार, 9 दिसंबर 2023 (16:18 IST)
The Archies reaction : जोया अख्तर द्वारा निर्देशित 'द आर्चीज' काफी समय से खूब चर्चा में है, क्योंकि इस फिल्म से एक साथ कई सारे स्टार किड्स ने डेब्यू किया हैं। ये फिल्म हाल में नेटफ्लिक्स पर रिलीज हुई है और ऐसे में सभी एक ऐसी दुनिया को फिर से बनाने के लिए डायरेक्टर की तारीफ कर रहे हैं जिसे भारतीय सिनेमा में पहले कभी नहीं बनाया गया था। 
 
इस फिल्म से शुरूआत करने वाले टैलेंटेड स्टार किड्स सुहाना खान, खुशी कपूर, अगस्त्य नंदा, वेदांत रैना, डॉट, मिहिर आहूजा और युवराज मेंदा को सभी उनके परफॉर्मेंस के लिए खूब प्यार और सरहाना दे रहें है। 
 
webdunia
जोया अख्तर की इस फिल्म ने नेटिज़न्स को काफी हद तक प्रभावित किया है, और वे उनकी कहानी और फिल्ममेकर द्वारा बनाई गई दुनिया पर जी भर कर प्यार लुटा रहे है। साथ ही इस फिल्म का सेलेब्स का भी खूब प्यार‍ मिल रहा है।
 
फिल्म के बारे में बात करते हुए एक नेटीजन ने इसे साल की बेस्ट फिल्म बताया, सभी नए और प्रतिभाशाली कलाकारों की सराहना की और लिखा, क्या फिल्म है #Netflix पर #TheArchies, साल की सबसे बेहतरीन फिल्म लगती है...लंबे समय तक याद रखने लायक है, सभी एक्टर्स बहुत अच्छे है...खासकर डेब्यूटांट।
 
एक दूसरे नेटीजन ने फिल्म के म्यूजिक और कहानी की तारीफ की और कहा, अभी #TheArchies देखी है। फिल्म सरल और नरम है। इसमें आजकल की दूसरी फिल्मों की तरह कोई लड़ाई या मेलोड्रामा नहीं है। एक्टर्स ने अपनी भावनाओं से कहानी में जान डाल दी है। संगीत वास्तव में अच्छा है।
 
एक नेटिजन ने फिल्म में एंग्लो-इंडियन को दिखाने के लिए जोया अख्तर और निर्माताओं को सलाम किया और कमेंट किया, #AngloIndians को इतनी खूबसूरती से दिखाने के लिए #TheArchies के मेकर्स को सलाम, एक छोटा लेकिन महत्वपूर्ण समुदाय, समृद्ध #IndianDiversity का एक अभिन्न अंग है। स्कूली शिक्षा में उनका योगदान तारीफ के काबिल है। गुलशन है तुम्हारे भी दम से, हिंदुस्तान हम सबका।
 
एक और यूजर ने लिखा, ज़ोया ने इस कहानी को बहुत ही शानदार तरीके से भारतीय परिदृश्य में पेश किया है।
 
एक यूजर ने द आर्चीज़ की ओरिजिनालिटी की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा, #TheArchies के बारे में मुझे जो सबसे ज्यादा पसंद है वह यह है कि यह अपनी मूल सादगी के प्रति सच्ची रहती है।
 
फिल्म हॉट चॉकलेट के कप की याद दिलाते हुए गरमाहट और मिठास से भरी है, जो इसे इस हॉलीडे सीजन देखने लायक एक परफेक्ट फिल्म बनाता है। अब जैसे की क्रिसमस और नया साल करीब आ रहा है, माहोल में खुशी की भावना भर जाती है, और 'द आर्चीज' वॉइलेंट और इंटेंस फिल्मों से अलग एक फिल्म है।
