ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे पर बॉलीवुड ने जताया दु:ख, घायलों के जल्द ठीक होने की दुआ की

शनिवार, 3 जून 2023 (12:25 IST)
odisha train accident : ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुए ट्रेन हादसे ने सभी को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। शुक्रवार शाम को कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और बेंगलुरु-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन पटरी से उतर गई और एक मालगाड़ी से टकरा गई। इस रेल हादसे में 238 लोगों की मौत की खबर सामने आ चुकी हैं और 900 से अधिक यात्री घायल है।
 
इस दर्दनाक घटना की खबर सामने आने के बाद से ही हर कोई मृतकों को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहा है और घायलों के जल्द ठीक होने की कामना कर रहा है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी इस रेल हादसे पर दुख जाहिर कररहे हैं। 
 
सलमान खान ने ट्वीट किया, जैसे ही दर्दनाक घटना के बारे में जानकारी हुई तो बहुत दुख हुआ। भगवान मृतकों की आत्मा को शांति दे और उनके परिवार को इस दुख को सहने की ताकत दे।
 
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, ओडिशा में दर्दनाक ट्रेन हादसे के दृश्य देखकर दिल दहल जाता है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना। इस कठिन समय में प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं और संवेदनाएं। ॐ शांति। 
 
जूनियर एनटीआर ने दुख जाहिर करते हुए लिखा, रेल दुर्घटना से प्रभावित परिवारों और उनके प्रियजनों के प्रति दिल से दुआ करता हूं। इस घटना में जितने भी लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं मेरी दुआएं उनके साथ हैं। प्रार्थना करता हूं कि उन्हें मुश्किल घड़ी में लड़ने की हिम्मत मिले। 
 





