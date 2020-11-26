Select Your Language

OTT कंटेंट की सेंसरशिप पर Shatrughan Sinha ने कहा, ‘हर्ट सेंटिमेंट्स के नाम पर सेंसरशिप मजाक’

webdunia
गुरुवार, 26 नवंबर 2020 (17:04 IST)
देश में ओटीटी और ऑनलाइन कंटेंट पर सेंसरशिप को लेकर पिछले काफी समय से बहस चल रही है। पिछले दिनों खबर आई थीं कि ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म्स को सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय के अधीन लाया जाएगा, जिसके बाद ओटीटी कंटेंट पर सेंसरशिप होने के कयास लगाए जाने लगे। अब इस मामले पर मशहूर अभिनेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर सेंसरशिप का विरोध करते हुए इसे स्ट्रीमिंग इंडस्ट्री के लिए घातक बताया है।

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए लिखा- ‘भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचने के बहाने की आड़ में नैतिक आचार संहिता बनाने की बातें करना एक मजाक है। महामारी के इस मुश्किल दौर में ये ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म्स ही थे, जो सक्रिय रहे और घर पर रहते हुए हमें इसका सामना करने में मदद की और हमें तनाव रहित किया।’



उन्होंने आगे लिखा- ‘अंधविश्वास और धर्म का डर दिखाकर कला और रचनाशीलता को खत्म करने का यह तरीका घटिया है। यह एक फलता-फूलता उद्योग है, जिसका भविष्य उज्ज्वल है। इसे कुछ विकृत सोच रखने वालों के लिए खत्म कर देना क्या उचित है? गंभीरता से सोचिए। जय हिंद।’



बताते चलें, जुलाई में महीने में केन्द्रीय वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने अनियमित ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की थी, जहां कंटेंट कभी-कभार आपत्तिजनक होता है, गलत जानकारियां होती हैं, हमारे देश और समाज की गलत छवि पेश की जाती है तथा यह परिवार के साथ देखने लायक नहीं होती हैं।

