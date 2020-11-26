OTT कंटेंट की सेंसरशिप पर Shatrughan Sinha ने कहा, ‘हर्ट सेंटिमेंट्स के नाम पर सेंसरशिप मजाक’

This article from the @timesofindia on enforcing a code of morality in India, with the lame excuse,'hurt sentiments' is such a farce. In these pandemic & difficult times it was the OTT platforms which were lively & helped us cope while staying home & a stress buster too.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 26, 2020
Creating a fear through superstition & religion is the worst way to kill art & creativity. This is a great flourishing industry which has a great future ahead, why kill it by just a few with superficial & 'perverted mindsets' Food for serious thought! A important read! Jai Hind!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 26, 2020