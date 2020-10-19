Select Your Language

पायल घोष-अनुराग कश्यप विवाद में इरफान पठान की एंट्री, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- निर्देशक के बारे में उन्हें बताया था

सोमवार, 19 अक्टूबर 2020 (13:12 IST)
एक्ट्रेस पायल घोष ने मशहूर फिल्म निर्माता अनुराग कश्यप पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर डायरेक्टर के खिलाफ एक मुहिम शुरू कर रखी है। वे लगातार ट्वीट कर फिल्ममेकर को अपने निशाने पर ले रही हैं और कई चौंकाने वाले दावे कर रही हैं। अब पायल घोष ने एक और हैरान करने वाला दावा किया है।

 
इस विवाद में पायल घोष ने पूर्व क्रिकेटर इरफान पठान का भी जिक्र किया है। पायल के मुताबिक अनुराग संग हुए विवाद पर उन्होंने इरफान पठान से बात की थी। पायल ने सोशल मीडिया पर कई ट्वीट कर इरफान पठान संग हुई अपनी बातचीत के बारे में बताया है।
 
एक्ट्रेस ने ट्वीट कर कहा है, मैंने इरफान पठान को एकदम यह तो नहीं बताया था कि मिस्टर कश्यप ने मेरा रेप किया है, लेकिन मैंने उनसे बातचीत के बारे में सबकुछ साझा किया था। यह जानने के बाद भी वे चुप हैं और कभी वे मेरे अच्छे दोस्त होने का दावा करते थे।
 
पायल ने इरफान पठान के साथ वाली अपनी एक फोटो भी साझा की। उन्होंने लिखा, इरफान पठान को टैग करने का मतलब यह नहीं है कि मुझे उनमें कोई इंटरेस्ट है। लेकिन वे उनमें से हैं, जिनके साथ मैंने मिस्टर कश्यप के बारे में सबकुछ साझा किया था, सिर्फ रेप वाली बात छोड़कर। मैं जानती हूं कि वे अपने ईमान और बूढ़े मां-बाप में भरोसा करते हैं। इसलिए उम्मीद करती हूं कि मैंने उनके साथ जो कुछ भी शेयर किया है, वे उसके बार में बात करेंगे।
 
वहीं 2014 के एक किस्से को याद करते हुए पायल बताती हैं, 2014 में होली से एक दिन पहले अनुराग कश्यप ने मुझे मैसेज किया था। वे चाहते थे कि मैं उनके पास आऊं। उस समय इरफान मेरे घर पर ही थे। उनके सामने ही मैसेज आया था। लेकिन मैंने इरफान को कहा था कि मैं विनीत जैन के घर जा रही हूं, अनुराग के नहीं। उम्मीद करती हूं उन्हें याद होगा वो।
 
गौरतलब है ‍कि एक्ट्रेस ने अनुराग पर भारतीय दंड संहिता (IPC) की धारा 376 (I) (बलात्कार), 354 (महिला को अपमानित करने के इरादे से हमला करना या आपराधिक बल देना), 341 (गलत संयम) और 342 (गलत तरीके से प्रताड़ना) के तहत आरोप लगाया गया है।
 

