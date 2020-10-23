Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने चुराए पति निक जोनस के कपड़े, बोलीं- बड़ा मजा आता है

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2020 (18:32 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी इंस्टा स्टोरी में मजेदार तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं, जिसमें एक तरफ वह खुद हैं तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ पति निक जोनस नजर आ रहे हैं और दोनों ने एक ही तरह की व्हाइट ड्रेस पहन रखी है। ये फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा है- ‘तुम्हारे कपड़े चुराने में बहुत मजा आता है।’

प्रियंका चोपड़ा इन दिनों ‘मैट्रिक्स 4’ की शूटिंग के लिए जर्मनी में हैं। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, फिल्म में कैरी-ऐन मोस, कियानू रीव्स लीड रोल में नजर आएंगे। हाल में बर्लिन में इस फिल्म की शूटिंग दोबारा शुरू हुई है जो कोरोना वायरस के कारण मार्च में रोक दी गई थी।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alles wird gut. Everything will be ok #IssaVibe. @diariesofdiana : @emeraldlily__

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



इसके अलावा, प्रियंका अभी राजकुमार राव के साथ नेटफ्लिक्स फिल्म ‘द व्हाइट टाइगर’ भी कर रही हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले प्रियंका ने फिल्म से कुछ फोटोज शेयर की थीं। प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने किरदार के बारे में बताते हुए लिखा था, ‘द व्हाइट टाइगर में मैं पिंकी का किरदार निभा रही हूं। यह अमेरिका की एक अप्रवासी की कहानी है। वह अपने पति के साथ भारत में है, जो बिजनेस के लिए घूम रहा है। और फिर कहानी बदल जाती है। यह एक ऐसी कहानी है जिसे सबको बताने की जरूरत है। द व्हाइट टाइगर जल्द ही नेटफ्लिक्स पर आ रही है।’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally. - @khamkhaphotoartist @netflixfilm   @netflixqueue   @netflix_in   @gouravadarsh   @rajkummar_rao   @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora   @Ava   @purplepebblepictures    @tessjosephcasting @tessjoseph19 @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



यह फिल्म अरविन्द अडिगा के नॉवेल पर बनाई गई है। फिल्म की शूटिंग भारत और अमेरिका दोनों जगह हुई है। फिल्म में प्रियंका के साथ राजकुमार राव लीड रोल में हैं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

अगला लेख

अमृता राव ने शेयर किया प्रेगनेंसी के 9वें महीने का वीडियो, बोलीं- जिंदगी के नए पड़ाव पर पहुंचने वाली हूं

प्रचलित

webdunia

दुर्गा पूजा के लिए मोनालिसा ने पहनी यलो कलर की साड़ी, खूबसूरत तस्वीरें वायरल

webdunia

पति अंगद बेदी संग मालदीव में वेकेशन एंजॉय कर रहीं नेहा धूपिया, शेयर की हॉट बिकिनी तस्वीरें

webdunia

फनी कॉमेडी जोक : तुम खतरे से बाहर हो...

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos