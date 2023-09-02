Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

FTII के नए प्रेसिडेंट बने आर माधवन, बोले- ऊम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने की कोशिश करूंगा

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia

WD Entertainment Desk

, शनिवार, 2 सितम्बर 2023 (10:53 IST)
R Madhavan is new FTII President: बॉलीवुड एक्टर आर माधवन ने हाल ही में फिल्म 'रॉकेट्री : द नंबी इफेक्ट' के लिए राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार जीता है। वहीं अब आर माधवन फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (FTII) के प्रेसिडेंट बन गए हैं। आर माधवन से पहले निर्देशक शेखर कपूर एफटीआईआई के प्रेसिडेंट थे।
सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने आर माधवन को बधाई देते हुए एक ट्वीट किया है। अनुराग ठाकुर ने लिखा, FTII के प्रेसिडेंट नॉमिनेट होने और गवर्निंग काउंसिल के चेयरमैन बनने पर आर माधवन को बधाई। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि आपका अथाह अनुभव और मजबूत एथिक्स इस इंस्टिट्यूट को और समृद्ध करेंगे। इसे और अधिक ऊचाइयों पर ले जाएंगे।
 
आर माधवन ने इसपर खुशी जाहिर करते हुए ट्वीट किया, इस सम्मान और शुभकामनाओं के लिए आपका बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया। मैं आपकी उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने की पुरजोर कोशिश करूंगा।
 
आर माधवन के वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो वह जल्द ही फिल्म 'टेस्ट' में नजर आने वाले हैं। क्रिकेट पर आधारित इस फिल्म का निर्देशन शशिकांत कर रहे हैं। 
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

हंसा देगा यह चटपटा जोक : बॉम्बे मेल

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos