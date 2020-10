Photo: इस फिल्म के लिए कंडोम चाटते नजर आए थे राजकुमार राव, सीन को CBFC ने करवाया था डिलीट!

On this day, 5 years ago. @rajkummar_rao sucks on a condom in a deleted scene from #Trapped. We were asked by the censor board to delete the scene. When I asked why, they asked me why he’s sucking on a condom. I said because he hasn’t had anything to eat or drink in days and it’s strawberry flavoured. They didn’t get it. I had to delete it.

