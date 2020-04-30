ऋषि कपूर के निधन से बॉलीवुड में छाई शोक की लहर, ट्वीट कर जता रहे दुख

गुरुवार, 30 अप्रैल 2020 (11:11 IST)
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का 67 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। बुधवार को उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। ऋषि को सांस लेने में समस्या हो रही थी। ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर आने के बाद से ही बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है।
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट करके ऋषि कपूर के निधन की जानकारी दी। अमिताभ ने लिखा- 'वो गए। ऋषि कपूर गए। अभी उनका निधन हुआ। मैं टूट गया हूं।'
अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, ऐसा लगता है कि हम एक बुरे सपने के बीच में हैं, ऋषि कपूर के जाने से बड़ा झटका लगा है। ये दिल तोड़ने वाला है। वो महान थे, एक शानदार दोस्त थे।
 
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर ऋषि कपूर के साथ तस्वीर साझा की। प्रियंका ने लिखा कि दिल भारी है क्योंकि आज एक सदी खत्म हो गई है।
 



 
फिल्म इंडस्ट्री समेत देश के नेता और कई बड़ी हस्तियां ऋषि कपूर को श्रद्धांजलि दे रही हैं। बता दें कि साल 2018 में ऋषि कपूर को पहली बार कैंसर का पता चला था, जिसके बाद अभिनेता लगभग एक साल तक न्यूयॉर्क में रहे थे। वह ठीक होने के बाद सितंबर 2019 में भारत लौटे थे।
 

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

बचपन में इस हादसे ने छीन लिया था इरफान खान का कॉन्फिडेंस, पूरा स्कूल उड़ाता था मजाक

इरफान खान की अंतिम यात्रा की तस्वीरें आई सामने, सिर्फ करीबी लोग शामिल

कोरोना पर कविता : मुझसे डरो ना...

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

बॉलीवुड हलचल

हिंसा की आंधी में रोमांस के तिनके को सफलता के साथ थामे खड़े रहे ऋषि कपूर

ऋषि कपूर का निधन, अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर जताया दुख

ऋषि कपूर के बारे में कुछ ऐसी बातें जो आपको कर देंगी दंग

मशहूर बॉलीवुड अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का निधन

भारतीय सिनेमा के जनक दादासाहब फालके के बारे में A to Z

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

सलमान-सनी-अजय और अक्षय... एक्शन का धमाल : टॉप 10 एक्शन हीरो

अमिताभ बच्चन की टॉप 10 फिल्में जो देखी जा सकती हैं बार-बार, आप भी ट्राय करें ऑनलाइन

मसाला फिल्मों के मसीहा मनमोहन देसाई, जिन पर अमिताभ आंख मूंद करते थे विश्वास

पूजा भट्ट मेरी बेटी नहीं होती तो शादी कर लेता, यह कह कर महेश भट्ट ने मचा दी थी सनसनी

संजीव कुमार : 20 रोचक जानकारियां

अगला लेख हिंसा की आंधी में रोमांस के तिनके को सफलता के साथ थामे खड़े रहे ऋषि कपूर