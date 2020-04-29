इरफान खान के निधन पर भावुक हुए सलमान-आमिर और शाहरुख, ट्वीट कर जताया दुख

Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 29, 2020
Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/KFQ1RoC1H8
My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020
“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A
Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020
Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.
You will be fondly remembered.
Love.
a.