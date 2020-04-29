इरफान खान के निधन से खेल जगत में भी शोक की लहर, सचिन, विराट समेत कई खिलाड़ियों ने जताया दुख

Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 29, 2020
May his soul Rest In Peace.
Condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/gaLHCTSbUh
Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020
I know the journey I know the pain and I know he fought till the end some are lucky to survive some don’t I’m sure you are in a better place now Irfan Khan my condolence to your family. May his soul rip— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 29, 2020
Khan sahab, you were brilliant at what you did and that will always live on. Thank you for bringing your art to us the way you did. Strength to those grieving.— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2020
पान सिंह तोमर, हिंदी मीडियम, इंग्लिश मीडियम वो फ़िल्म हैं जो आज भी देखें तो मजा बांध देती हैं।— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) April 29, 2020
किरदार एक केवल ‘ इरफान खान ‘
बेहद दुख है आपके जाने का
फ़िल्म जगत को एक बड़ी क्षति हुई है।
भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे pic.twitter.com/G9x9n1R4Pa
A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020
Condolences to his family and well - wishers #IrfanKhan
With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/GOKyVjqAoR— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 29, 2020
There are actors who have the ability to move you with every performance, irrespective of role or medium! Irrfan Khan was one of those rare gems! Indispensable. He went too soon! RIP!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 29, 2020