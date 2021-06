इस खास वजह से विश्व चैंपियन विश्वनाथन आनंद संग शतरंज खेलेंगे साजिद नाडियाडवाला

Next on our list is movie producer, Sajid Nadiadwala!



He holds the record of producing some of the super hits in the industry. He will be playing the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) on June 13th



Support #checkmatecovid event: https://t.co/543usGO0Vr pic.twitter.com/Lx6ukgZH2Q