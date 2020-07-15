सूरमा का बनेगा सीक्वल, दिखेगी संदीप सिंह की सियासी पारी

#Soorma Aaj Poore 2 Saal Ho Gaye Film Ko.. @sandeep_rebirth Bhaji Ki Life Ki Journey Jitni Inspiring Hai Aaj Ke Youth Ke Lie Bhaji Real Role Model Hain Film Ki Journey Kamaal Thee..Jab Yeh Film Mujhey Offer Hui Phele Maine Mana Kar dia Thaa.. 2 Reasons They..Ek Mainey Kabhi Hockey Nahi Kheli Thee Life Mai,Doosra Punjab Mai Already 2 Films Ban Rahi Thee Hockey Par But Thx To @sneharajani_ Mam #ShaadAliSir @chitrangda Ji Jinki Vajha Se Mainey Yeh Film Ki Industry Mein Mainey Kabhi Friends Nahi Banaye Par @angadbedi Bhaji Is Like Brother To Me Itna Pyar Dia Bhaji Ne @taapsee Ji Ke Saath Bhi Baut Acha Lagga Kaam Kar Ke #satishkaushik Ji Se Baut Kuch Seekhne Ko Mila.. @bikramjeet007 Bhaji Every Single Day Field Par Saath They, Bhaji Ne Baut Help Ki Bhaji We Love You . @shankar.mahadevan Sir Ke Saath Gana Karna Dream Thaa Woh Bhi Poora hua..Aur Woh Bhi #gulzaarsaab Ka Likha Gana #ishqdibaajiyaan #VijayRaaz Sir Baut Funny hain..Baut Mazaa Kiya Humne Set Pe @sonypicturesnetworks @netflix_in P.S - Kul Mila Ke Jab Bhagwan Ne Aap Ko Kuch Dena Hota Hai To Kaan Pakad Kar bhi Kaam Karwa Leta Hai Body Ko Taraasha @pradeepbhatia Bhaji Ne

