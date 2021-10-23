Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सारा अली खान ने अमित शाह को बर्थडे पर दी बधाई, सोशल मीडिया पर हो गईं ट्रोल

webdunia
शनिवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2021 (16:19 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सारा अली खान सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। हाल ही में सारा ने देश के गृहमंत्री अमित शाह को सोशल मीडिया पर जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है। 
 
सारा ने 22 अक्टूबर को ट्विटर के माध्यम से एक पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'माननीय केंद्रिय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।
 


सारा के इस ट्वीट के बाद उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। सारा के इस ट्वीट को यूजर्स ड्रग्स कनेक्शन से जोड़ रहे हैं। बीते कुछ समय स बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्स एनसीबी के निशाने पर है। सारा से भी एनसीबी की टीम पूछताछ कर चुकी है।
 


यूजर्स का कहना है कि वह गृह मंत्री को मस्का मार रही हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा, सारा का नाम रेड वाली लिस्ट से काट दो।  एक अन्य ने लिखा, इसको लग रहा है कि यह ट्वीट करने से नार्कोटिक्स इसे पकड़ेगी नहीं। 
 
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो सारा अली खान फिल्म 'कुली नंबर 1' में वरुण धवन के साथ नजर आई थीं। वह जल्द ही अक्षय कुमार और धनुष के साथ फिल्म 'अतरंगी रे' में दिखेंगी।
 

