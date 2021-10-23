सारा अली खान ने अमित शाह को बर्थडे पर दी बधाई, सोशल मीडिया पर हो गईं ट्रोल

Warmest birthday wishes and regards to the Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji.— Sara Ali Khan (@SaraAliKhan) October 22, 2021
Sara Ali Khan was marked safe after this tweet. https://t.co/mktKPGzio2— Azhar (@azharparvaiz_) October 22, 2021
Le amit shah https://t.co/X3LyS3Nbcz pic.twitter.com/RReOVKnnKs— Mir Waseem (@_vassu) October 22, 2021
You are marked safe https://t.co/LIa9JOIhLl— अग्रवाल (@kailashctc) October 22, 2021
Sara after this tweet :- Ab NCB ka dar khatm #NCBDrugCrackdown #NCBJoltsBollywood #AryanKhanDrugCase https://t.co/vZaUIBV5yt— Shubham Rai (@rai_shubham03) October 22, 2021