एडवांस पेमेंट कर सतीश कौशिक ने बुक की थी सीट, ज्यादा पैसे के चक्कर में एयरलाइंस ने किसी और को दे दी

webdunia
शनिवार, 28 मई 2022 (17:45 IST)
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता और निर्देशक सतीश कौशिक ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक एयरलाइंस को फटकार लगाई है। इसके साथ ही उनके साथ हुए दु्र्व्यवहार पर खुल कर बोला है। उनके पास टिकट होने के बाद भी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा है। जिसके चलते उन्होंने गो फर्स्ट एयरलाइंस के सर्विस पर सवाल उठाया है।

 
सतीश कौशिक ने ट्वीट किया, इन्होंने पैसेंजर्स से पैसा लूटने का गलत तरीका ढूंढ निकाला है। मेरे ऑफिस से 2 सीट (सतीश कौशिक/अजय राय) फर्स्ट रो की मीडिल सीट समेत 25 हजार रुपए में बुक की गई थी। पर इन लोगों ने बुक की गई सीट जुबिन नामक पैसेंजर को सेल कर दी। जबकि ऑफिस की ओर से पहले ही पेमेंट कर दिया गया था।
 
एयरलाइन्स के बुरे बर्ताव पर सवाल उठाते हुए सतीश ने लिखा, क्या उन्होंने यह सब सही किया? क्या एक पैसेंजर को परेशान कर दूसरे से ज्यादा पैसे कमाने का ये तरीका ठीक है? उनकी टीम लगातार एयरलाइंस से इस मामले में रिफंडिंग के लिए संपर्क कर रही है, लेकिन उनकी ओर से कोई भी सही रिस्पॉन्स नहीं दे रहा है।
 
सतीश ने लिखा, यह पैसा वापस पाने की बात नहीं है बल्कि आपकी बात सुने जाने की बात है। मैं फ्लाइट को रोक भी सकता था लेकिन मैंने ऐसा नहीं किया क्योंकि बाकी लोगों को देखते हुए मैंने सोचा कि पहले ही 3 घंटे से सब लोग इंतजार कर रहे है। गुडलक गो फर्स्ट एयरवे।
 
सतीश कौशिक के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए गो फर्स्ट ने लिखा, प्रिय सतीश, हमसे संपर्क करने के लिए हम आपका धन्यवाद करते हैं और आपको हुई किसी भी असुविधा के लिए हमें खेद है। आपको जल्द ही हमारे कार्यालय से सकारात्मक जवाब मिलेगा।
 

