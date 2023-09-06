Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

शाहरुख खान की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, 'जवान' की रिलीज से पहले ट्रेंड हुआ BoycottJawanMovie

बुधवार, 6 सितम्बर 2023
jawan movie boycott trand: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'जवान' 7 सितंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने जा रही है। इस फिल्म को लेकर जबरदस्त बज बना हुआ है। अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि 'जवान' शाहरुख की पिछली रिलीज फिल्म 'पठान' का भी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देगी।
 
किंग खान इस फिल्म का जोरशोर से प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। लेकिन इसी बीच एक्स पर #BoycottJawanMovie ट्रेड करने लगा है। जानिए ऐसा क्या हो गया कि यूजर्स सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान की फिल्म का बायकॉट करने लगे हैं। 
 




दरअसल, शाहरुख हाल ही में नयनतारा और बेटी सुहाना खान के साथ तिरुपति मंदिर दर्शन करने पहुंचे थे। इससे पहले शाहरुख ने माता वैष्णो देवी के दरबार में माथा टेका। मूवी रिलीज से पहले लगातार मंदिर जाने पर लोगों का कहना है कि मंदिर कोई स्टूडियो नहीं है, जहां फिल्मों का प्रमोशन करो। 
 
webdunia
हालांकि बायकॉड ट्रेंड होने के बावजूद 'जवान' का जबरदस्त क्रेज देखने को मिल रहा है। इस फिल्म की जमकर एडवांस बुकिंग हो रही है। फिल्म ने एडवांस बुकिंग से ही 26.45 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है। 
 
फिल्म 'जवान' का निर्देशन एटली ने किया है। इस फिल्म में शाहरुख खान कई लुक्स में नजर आने वाले हैं। फिल्म में नयनतारा, विजय सेतुपति, दीपिका पादुकोण भी नजर आएंगे। यह फिल्म 7 सितंबर 2023 को थिएटर्स में रिलीज हो रही है। 
