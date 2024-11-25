Select Your Language

शूजित सरकार की फिल्म आई वांट टू टॉक को फैंस मिल रहा है जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, सोशल मीडिया पर कर रहे तारीफ

WD Entertainment Desk

, सोमवार, 25 नवंबर 2024 (17:48 IST)
शूजित सरकार की नई फिल्म 'आई वांट टू टॉक' हर किसी का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींच रही है। यह फिल्म न सिर्फ भावनाओं से भरी है, बल्कि अर्जुन सेन की अद्भुत कहानी को भी खूबसूरती से पर्दे पर लाती है। 20 सर्जरी के बाद भी अर्जुन का जोश और जिंदगी जीने का जुनून फिल्म की खासियत है। 
 
फिल्म में अभिषेक बच्चन ने मुख्य भूमिका निभाई है। फिल्म की दिल को छू लेने वाली कहानी ने दर्शकों को प्रभावित किया है, जिसके कारण लोगों ने इसकी खूब तारीफ की है। इससे फिल्म को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सफलता हासिल करने में मदद मिली है। सोशल मीडिया पर भी फैंस फिल्म के लिए अपना प्यार जता रहे हैं। आइए देखें कि लोग ऑनलाइन आई वांट टू टॉक का जश्न कैसे मना रहे हैं।
 
एक फैन ने लिखा है, प्रिय गुणवत्तापूर्ण सिनेमा प्रेमियों, आप सभी से रिक्वेस्ट है कि आप इमोशनल सागा देखने जाएं, डायरेक्टर #ShoojitSircar की एक और कमाल की कृति सबसे खास बात #AbhishekBachchan का यादगार परफॉर्मेंस @juniorbachchan #IWantToTalkInCinemas @SrBachchan #IWantToTalk
 
एक और फैन ने लिखा है, अभी थिएटर में #IWantToTalk देखी और इसके हर सेकंड से प्यार हो गया। #shoojitsircar सर के जादुई विजन और @juniorbachchan सर की बेहतरीन परफॉर्मेंस ने इस फिल्म को खूबसूरत पीस ऑफ आर्ट बना दिया है। मैं चाहता हूं कि ऐसी और अक्टूबर जैसी और भी फिल्में बनें।
 
एक फैन ने लिखा है, #IWantToTalk देखना आसान नहीं है, फिर भी यह आपको एक तरह से सुकून देता है, जो सिर्फ़ #ShoojitSircar की फ़िल्म ही दे सकती है। यह आपको दुख भी पहुँचाता है और साथ ही आपको ठीक भी करता है। यह कहना कि यह @juniorbachchan की बेस्ट फ़िल्म है, कम होगा, क्योंकि उन्होंने इसमें अपना दिल, आत्मा और सभी अंग लगा दिए हैं। ऐसी फ़िल्में ज़रूर देखी जानी चाहिए।
 
एक नेटिज़ेंस ने कहा, हाल ही में अगर आपको कभी लगा कि फिल्में बहुत ज़्यादा शोरगुल वाली हैं, तो #IWantToTalk देखिए!! @juniorbachchan ने एक और बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया है, आज के समय में इतनी दिल को छू लेने वाली फिल्म देने के लिए #ShoojitSircar को धन्यवाद!
 
एक और फैन ने लिखा, @ronnielahiri आपने क्या शानदार फ़िल्म बनाई है, आई वांट टू टॉक। #ShoojitSircar और @juniorbachchan के साथ इस तरह की और फ़िल्में बननी चाहिए। एबी इरफ़ान की तरह ही बेहतरीन है, धन्यवाद ब्रो। आपको शुभकामनाएं।
 
'आई वांट टू टॉक' का निर्देशन शूजित सरकार ने किया है। रितेश शाह द्वारा लिखित इस फिल्म का निर्माण राइजिंग सन फिल्म्स और किनो वर्क्स ने किया है। फिल्म में अभिषेक बच्चन मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। फिल्म 22 नवंबर 2024 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है।

