Dear quality cinema lovers,request you all to go &watch the emotional saga,yet another masterpiece fr dir #ShoojitSircar— Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) November 24, 2024
the most importantly one of the finest mesmerising performance of #AbhishekBachchan @juniorbachchan #IWantToTalkInCinemas @SrBachchan #IWantToTalk pic.twitter.com/t7LoTLIumc
Just watched #IWantToTalk in the theatre and fell in love with every second of it. #shoojitsircar sir's magical vision and @juniorbachchan sir's masterclass of acting has made this movie a beautiful piece of art. How I wish more movies like this and October to be made more.— Sapna Bisht (@SapnaBisht85336) November 23, 2024
#IWantToTalk is not an easy watch, yet it comforts you in a way, only a #ShoojitSircar movie can. It hurts & heals you together. To say this is @juniorbachchan’s best would be an understatement, as he puts his heart, soul & all other organs into it. Such films need to be seen. pic.twitter.com/XjBk16bQ7L— Tushar Shekher तुषार (@tusharshekher) November 23, 2024
Off lately if you ever felt that movies have been extremely loud, go watch #IWantToTalk !!@juniorbachchan delivers another superlative performance, thank you #ShoojitSircar for giving such a heartfelt movie in today's time! pic.twitter.com/D1ceRTRDLV— Arth Vaishnav EF (@ArthVaishnav) November 22, 2024
@ronnielahiri what a movie you make I want to talk.— subhakanta (@lifeattimesqure) November 22, 2024
More movies should be made like this with #ShoojitSircar and @juniorbachchan .
AB is just phenomenal like irfan
Thanks bro.wish you best of luck