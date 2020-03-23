स्मृति ईरानी ने शुरू की Twitter Antakshri, एकता कपूर और करण जौहर भी हुए शामिल

सोमवार, 23 मार्च 2020 (15:05 IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आह्वान पर देश के तमाम हिस्सों में लोग रविवार को जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान घरों से बाहर नहीं निकले। इसी दौरान केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने ट्विटर पर अंताक्षरी शुरू कर दी। फिर इसमें सेलेब्स सहित कई यूजर्स ने बढ़़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

स्मृति ईरानी ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- ‘नमस्ते, टेक चेक 1,2,3 फॉर ट्विटर अंताक्षरी। सुबह 11 बजे से इसमें शामिल हों।’

Namaste @indiantweeter ji tech check 1,2,3 for #TwitterAntakshari join in one and join in all .. at 11 am we set the ball rolling

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020


स्मृति ने एक और ट्वीट कर लिखा- ‘हम लोग 130 करोड़ वाले परिवार हैं। ऐसे में टैग करना मुश्किल होगा कि कौन अगला गाना गाएगा। ऐसे में अपनी मर्जी वाला गाना गाएं या ट्वीट करें। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने TwitterAntakshari हैशटैग भी लगाया।

We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai ..

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020


स्मृति ईरानी के इस पोस्ट पर एकता कपूर ने ट्वीट किया- ‘अपने पसंदीदा गाने के साथ स्मृति ईरान के ट्विटर अंताक्षी में शामिल हो रही हूं। मुसाफिर हूं यारों, न घर है न ठिकाना, मुझे चलते जाना है, बस चलते जाना है।’

Joining @smritiirani ‘s #twitterAntakshri with one of my favourite songs!

Musafir Hoon Yaaron Na Ghar Hai Na Thikaana, Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai... Bas Chalte Jaana

keep the chain going guys! https://t.co/1j4BXGgDAr

— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 22, 2020


वहीं, करण जौहर ने लिखा- ‘हेल्लो जी, अंताक्षरी मेरा पसंदीदा टाइमपास है। तो मैं अपने पसंदीदा गाने के साथ जरूर सहयोग देना चाहूंगा। ‘लग जा गले के फिर ये हसीन रात हो ना हो शायद फिर इस जन्म में मुलाकात हो ना हो’ अब आपकी बारी।’

Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song...
Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!! https://t.co/vklGuuVDdP

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2020


करण जौहर के इस ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए स्मृति ईरानी ने लिखा- ‘कोरोना के समय में ‘लग जा गले’ गलत गाना है।’

Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020


वहीं, एक यूजर ने Social distancing के दौर में इस गाने को फेवरेट गाना बताया।

My favourite song in this time of #Social_Distancing #twitterantakshri pic.twitter.com/xu1b5GbBaq

— Kameshwar saw (@imkameshwarsaw) March 22, 2020

यूजर्स ने कोरोना वायरस के संकट के बीच ट्वियर अंताक्षरी में क्या-क्या गाने शेयर किए, देखें-

Right now I can't think of any other song for #TwitterAntakshri
pic.twitter.com/oQMHrH9kAg

— Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) March 22, 2020


A perfect song for today's situation pic.twitter.com/9z1An5mj4T

— True Indian (@TrueInd26978997) March 22, 2020


Was the threat already looming and we just couldn't visualise it pic.twitter.com/8gsalw5dbU

— Mehraj Butt (@buttmehraj28) March 22, 2020

