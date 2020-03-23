स्मृति ईरानी ने शुरू की Twitter Antakshri, एकता कपूर और करण जौहर भी हुए शामिल

Namaste @indiantweeter ji tech check 1,2,3 for #TwitterAntakshari join in one and join in all .. at 11 am we set the ball rolling— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020
We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai ..— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020
Joining @smritiirani ‘s #twitterAntakshri with one of my favourite songs!— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 22, 2020
Musafir Hoon Yaaron Na Ghar Hai Na Thikaana, Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai... Bas Chalte Jaana
keep the chain going guys! https://t.co/1j4BXGgDAr
Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song...— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2020
Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!! https://t.co/vklGuuVDdP
Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020
My favourite song in this time of #Social_Distancing #twitterantakshri pic.twitter.com/xu1b5GbBaq— Kameshwar saw (@imkameshwarsaw) March 22, 2020
Right now I can't think of any other song for #TwitterAntakshri— Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) March 22, 2020
pic.twitter.com/oQMHrH9kAg
A perfect song for today's situation pic.twitter.com/9z1An5mj4T— True Indian (@TrueInd26978997) March 22, 2020
Was the threat already looming and we just couldn't visualise it pic.twitter.com/8gsalw5dbU— Mehraj Butt (@buttmehraj28) March 22, 2020