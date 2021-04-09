कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देख सोनू सूद बोले- 25 साल से ऊपर के सभी लोगों को लगे वैक्सीन

Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021
I urge @MoHFW_INDIA to consider 25 years and above getting vaccinated too. With number of cases rising and even kids getting infected in large numbers with virus it's high time we announce the vaccination for 25 years and above. Max number of cases I come across are youngsters.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 8, 2021