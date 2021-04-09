Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देख सोनू सूद बोले- 25 साल से ऊपर के सभी लोगों को लगे वैक्सीन

शुक्रवार, 9 अप्रैल 2021 (15:41 IST)
देश में कोरोना वायरस का कहर थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी इस महामारी की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। वहीं कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का काम भी तेजी से चल रहा हैं। अभी 45 साल से अधिक उम्र वालों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। इसी बीच बॉलीवुड एक्टर सोनू सूद ने सरकार से 25 साल और उससे अधिक उम्र वालों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाए जाने की अपील की है। 

 
सोनू सूद ने हाल ही में कोरोना का टीका लगवा लिया। सोनू ने यह बात खुद ट्विटर पर बताई और टीकाकरण केंद्र की तस्वीर भी शेयर की। सोनू सूद ने बाकी लोगों को भी टीकाकरण के लिए प्रेरित किया। 
 
सोनू सूद ने कहा, आज मैंने कोरोना वैक्सीन ली और अब समय है कि पूरा देश इसे ले। सबसे बड़ा टीकाकरण अभियान 'संजीवनी' की शुरुआत से जागरुकता बढ़ेगी और लोग टीका लेने के लिए आगे आएंगे।
 
वहीं सोनू सूद ने भारत सरकार की हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया, मामलों की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ, यहां तक कि बच्चे भी बड़ी संख्या में वायरस से संक्रमित हो रहे हैं, अब वक्त आ गया है कि 25 साल और उसके ऊपर के सभी लोगों के लिए टीकाकरण की घोषणा की जाए। मेरे पास आए मामलों में ज्यादातर युवा हैं।
 
बता दें कि सोनू से पहले सलमान खान, संजय दत्त , परेश रावल, हेमा मालिनी, अनुपम खेर, सैफ अली खान, राकेश रोशन, अनुभव सिन्हा और धर्मेंद्र जैसे सितारे भी कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवा चुके हैं।
 

