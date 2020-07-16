सुशांत सिंह राजपूत सुसाइड केस : परिवार की चुप्पी से दुखी हुए शेखर सुमन, बोले- थोड़ा पीछे हट रहा हूं

गुरुवार, 16 जुलाई 2020 (17:14 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के सुसाइड को लेकर लगातार सीबीआई जांच की मांग चल रही है। एक्टर शेखर सुमन ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर सुशांत को न्याय दिलवाने के लिए एक मुहिम छेड़ी थी। लेकिन अब शेखर सुमन की ये लड़ाई थोड़ी कमजोर पड़ती दिख रही है।

 
कुछ समय पहले तक शेखर सुमन सुशांत सिंह मामले काफी मुखर रूप से सामने आए थे। उन्होंने इसको लेकर सुशांत के परिवार से मुलाकात की और बाद में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी की। हालांकि, अब वह इस मुद्दे से पीछे हट गए हैं। उनका कहना है कि सुशांत के परिवार की चुप्पी उन्हें असहज बना रही हैं।
 
शेखर सुमन ने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट किए हैं जिनके जरिए उनके मन में चल रहे अंतर्द्वंद को साफ समझा जा सकता हैस अपने शुरुआती ट्वीट्स में शेखर सुमन खुद को सुशांत मामले से दूर करने की बात कर रहे हैं। उन्हें लग रहा है कि जब परिवार ही चुप है तो कोई दूसरा कैसे न्याय की बात कर सकता है।
 
शेखर ने ट्वीट किया, जिन लोगों ने इस मुहिम में मेरी आवाज को मजबूत किया है उन्हें मेरा शुक्रिया। लेकिन अब मैं इस मामले में थोड़ा पीछे हट रहा हूं। परिवार बिल्कुल चुप है, ये बात मुझे कचोट रही है। मैं असहज महसूस कर रहा हूं। शांत रहना उनका हक है और हमें उसका सम्मान करना चाहिए।
 
वहीं एक और ट्वीट में शेखर सुमन ने उम्मीद जताई है कि सुशांत मामले के जरिए पूरी दुनिया को हमारी एकजुटता देखने का मौका मिलेगा। सभी को पता चलेगा कि लगातार आवाज उठा कैसे एक सिस्टम को अंदर तक हिलाया गया और कैसे उन्हें उनके गुनाहों की सजा मिली।
 


इन सभी ट्विट्स के कुछ देर बाद शेखर सुमन ने यू टर्न ले लिया। उन्होंने ने लिखा, 'मैंने इसके बारे में सोचा, बार-बार सोचा और महसूस किया कि मैं इतने सारे लोगों की भावना को चोट नहीं पहुंचा सकता हूं। मुझे इस लड़ाई का सामने से लीड करना होगा। क्या हुआ, जो परिवार सामने नहीं आ रहा है। सुशांत एक पब्लिक फीगर हैं और हम उनके लिए लड़ेंगे। 
 

