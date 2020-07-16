सुशांत सिंह राजपूत सुसाइड केस : परिवार की चुप्पी से दुखी हुए शेखर सुमन, बोले- थोड़ा पीछे हट रहा हूं

Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it's making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020
But i will be there behind all of you as a silent https://t.co/lHuLuLJq9s have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020
Let me make this very clear..ive not been threatened and i care a https://t.co/FVLwNCVN2J not backing out..i said im taking a back seat...there is a huge https://t.co/Gi5u3bjjoo there but let the family come forward and give some statement.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020
I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the https://t.co/uc40yiZG5Z wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020
#justiceforSushantforum goes ahead with full force.We are hopefully nearing a #CBIEnquiryForSushant with @Swamy39 stepping in.Let's hope more powerful politicians and more powerful ppl from the film industry join in.Amen.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 16, 2020