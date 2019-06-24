यूजर को महंगा पड़ा वरुण धवन को ट्रोल करना, दिया करारा जवाब

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इन दिनों हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस: हॉब्स एंड शॉ' का शुमार चढ़ा हुआ है। बॉलीवुड एक्टर वरुण धवन ने भी इस फ्लिम की सोशल मीडिया पर तारीफ की थी। जिसके बाद उन्हें ट्रोल किया जाने लगा। 
 
वरुण ने ट्वीट किया था, हॉब्स एंड शॉ देखी। एक बेहतरीन सिनेमा देखने को मिला। रॉक ने इसमें जान डाल दी। लंदन का पीछा करने वाला सीन सबसे बेहतरीन है। 
 
वरुण के इस ट्वीट पर एक ट्विटर यूजर ने कमेंट किया, हॉलीवुड फिल्मों की तारीफ करने और अमेरिकी लोगों को हमारे रुपये देने से अच्छा है कृपया हमारी फिल्मों को आगे बढ़ाओ और जैसी मसाला मूवी आप करते हो उसे करना छोड़ दो। जिनमें कुछ अच्छा देखने को मिले वह फिल्मे करें। और हां, बॉलीवुड की उन फिल्मों की तारीफ करें, जिनकी कहानी अच्छी होती है, लेकिन उन्हें सफलता नहीं मिल पाती।
 
अब वरुण धवन ने मसाला मूवी करने को लेकर उनकी आलोचना करने वाले को करारा जवाब दिया और एक छोटी सी सलाह भी दी। वरुण ने ट्रोल के जवाब में कहा, शायद जब आप लोगों को सलाह देने की कोशिश कर रहे थे, आपको अपने अकाउंट की प्रोफाइल पिक्चर हैरी पॉटर की नहीं लगानी चाहिए थी। क्या करोगे बेटा, अब सोने चले जाओ।
 
वरुण धवन के इस करारे जवाब पर उनके फैंस अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं। वरुण द्वारा फिल्म 'फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस: हॉब्स एंड शॉ' को पसंद किए जाने पर ड्वेन जॉनसन ने खुशी जाहिर की और कहा कि बॉलीवुड का अभिनेता महान है।

