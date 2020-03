कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखकर वरुण धवन बोले- प्रकृति के साथ खिलवाड़ की कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी

As we all battle this virus. I think it is time we realise that the human race has been extremely selfish. It’s time we introspect. We share this planet with many other species. Development is important but not at the cost of killing other species. We will overcome this but we must realise that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost. Art work- @jstnptrs

