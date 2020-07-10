विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर के बाद ट्रेंड करने लगे रोहित शेट्टी, यूजर्स बोले- मिल गई नई स्क्रिप्ट

शुक्रवार, 10 जुलाई 2020 (17:02 IST)
कानपुर में 8 पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या करने वाले गैंगस्टर और हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे का शुक्रवार सुबह एनकाउंटर कर दिया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि बारिश के कारण सड़क दुर्घटना में विकास ने पुलिस की बंदूक छीन कर भागने की कोशिश की। जिसकी जवाबी कार्रवाई में उसका एनकाउंटर कर दिया गया।

 
इस एनकाउंटर की खबर के बाद बॉलीवुड के एक्शन डायरेक्टर रोहित शेट्टी अचानक ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगे। दरअसल, रोहित शेट्टी की फिल्मों में कई बार पुलिस और गुंडों के बीच भिड़त दिखाई गई है, जिसमें एनकाउंटर्स के भी सीन मौजूद होते हैं।
 


यही वजह है कि लोग विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर को रोहित शेट्टी की फिल्म के एक्शन सीन जैसा होने के कारण उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड करवाने लगे। फैंस विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर को रोहित शेट्टी की फिल्म से जोड़कर देख रहे हैं। ट्व‍िटर पर यूजर्स ने रोहित शेट्टी की फिल्मों से लेकर पुलिस के साथ उनकी फोटो तक को शेयर किया है। 
 


एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'अब रोहित शेट्टी कह रहे होंगे-ये तो मेरी वाली स्क्र‍िप्ट है।' वहीं, दूसरे यूजर ने विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर से जुड़ी फोटो शेयर की है, इसमें उसे ले जाए जाने वाली गाड़ी के एक्सीडेंट को देखा जा सकता है। यूजर ने फोटोज शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'जिस तरह से कार पलटी है, मैं सोच रहा हूं रोहित शेट्टी को इस स्क्र‍िप्ट के लिए बुलाया गया था।'
 


एक यूजर ने लिखा- रोहित शेट्टी को फिल्म बनाने से पहले यूपी पुलिस से प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए। कार को उल्टा करना, चोर का भागना। एक यूजर ने लिखा- रोहित शेट्टी डिसाइड करेगा लास्ट में कार उड़ानी है या गिरानी है।
 
एक और यूजर ने लिखा, 'मुझे लगता है इस वक्त रोहित शेट्टी सबसे खुश इंसान होगे। वो 'सूर्यवंशी' का अगला पार्ट बना सकते हैं। क्या फिल्मी एनकाउंटर है। शाबास पुलिस...।' 
 

