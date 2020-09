पलक तिवारी की डेब्यू फिल्म 'रोजी : द सैफरन चैप्टर' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, विवेक ओबेरॉय भी आए नजर

Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna!



Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @mishravishal. Hope you like it @RosieIsComing @palaktiwarii #PrernaVArora @mandiraa_ent @IKussum @girishjohar pic.twitter.com/ebmzOdZejH