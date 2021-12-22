Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बाइक के इंजन से बना दी Jeep, देशी जुगाड़ देख हैरान हुए आनंद महिन्द्रा

बुधवार, 22 दिसंबर 2021 (19:27 IST)
देश के प्रतिभाशाली लोग अपने जुगाड़ से कई तरह की गाड़ियां बना देते हैं। ऐसा ही एक वाहन को महिन्द्रा के चेयरमैन आनंद महिन्द्रा ने शेयर किया है। इस क्लिप को देखकर आनंद महिंद्रा की तरह सैकड़ों यूजर्स भारतीयों की जुगाड़ू प्रवृति की प्रशंसा कर रहे हैं।

इस क्लिप में आप जुगाड़ से बनी एक जीप देख सकते हैं, जो किसी स्कूटर/बाइक की तरह किक मारकर स्टार्ट होती है। सबसे गजब कि इस जीप की फ्रंट ग्रिल जो लोगों को महिंद्रा जीप की याद दिला रही है। आनंद महिंद्रा ने यह वीडियो 21 दिसंबर को ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था।
उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा- यकीनन ये वाहन किसी नियम पर खरा नहीं उतरता। लेकिन मैं कभी भी अपने लोगों की सादगी और 'कम से कम' क्षमताओं के साथ कमाल करने की कला की प्रशंसा करना नहीं छोडूंगा। ये अपने सफर के प्रति उनका जुनून है। वैसे जीप की फ्रंट ग्रिल जानी पहचानी लग रही है ना।

