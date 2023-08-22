Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Mission Chandrayaan : इसरो ने जारी किया नया वीडियो, कहा- मिशन समय पर

chandrayaan
, मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2023 (13:17 IST)
Chandrayaan-3 news in hindi : भारतीय अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी इसरो ने मंगलवार को लैंडर का नया वीडियो जारी किया है। एक्स पर पोस्ट कर इसरो ने कहा कि मिशन समय पर है। सिस्टम की नियमित जांच चल रही है। मिशन ऑपरेशंस कॉम्प्लेक्स ऊर्जा और उत्साह से भरा हुआ है!
 
इसरो ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि MOX/ISTRAC पर लैंडिंग ऑपरेशन का सीधा प्रसारण 23 अगस्त, 2023 को भारतीय समयानुसार 17:20 बजे शुरू होगा। लैंडर पोजिशन डिटेक्शन कैमरा (एलपीडीसी) द्वारा 19 अगस्त, 2023 को लगभग 70 किमी की ऊंचाई से ली गई चंद्रमा की छवियां हैं। 
 
एलपीडीसी इमेजेस ऑनबोर्ड मून रिफरेंस मैप के साथ मिलान करके लैंडर मॉड्यूल को उसकी स्थिति (अक्षांश और देशांतर) निर्धारित करने में सहायता करती हैं।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि 25 किमी की ऊंचाई से लैंडर विक्रम की चांद पर सॉफ्‍ट लैंडिंग की कोशिश की जाएगी। लैंडिंग से 2 घंटे पहले इस बात का फैसला होगा कि लैंडिंग 23 अगस्त को होगी या नहीं। ISRO ने एक प्लान B भी तैयार किया है जिसके तहत 27 अगस्त को भी लैंडिंग कराई जा सकती है।

