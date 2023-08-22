Mission Chandrayaan : इसरो ने जारी किया नया वीडियो, कहा- मिशन समय पर

उल्लेखनीय है कि 25 किमी की ऊंचाई से लैंडर विक्रम की चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग की कोशिश की जाएगी। लैंडिंग से 2 घंटे पहले इस बात का फैसला होगा कि लैंडिंग 23 अगस्त को होगी या नहीं। ISRO ने एक प्लान B भी तैयार किया है जिसके तहत 27 अगस्त को भी लैंडिंग कराई जा सकती है।
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023
The mission is on schedule.
Systems are undergoing regular checks.
Smooth sailing is continuing.
The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!
The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY