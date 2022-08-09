नाच गाने के साथ हुआ का Commonwealth Games का समापन समारोह, देखिए Pictures और Video

बर्मिंघम खेलों में 72 देशों के 4500 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों ने भाग लिया। भारत ने कुल 61 पदक जीते जो चार साल पहले गोल्ड कोस्ट में खेले गए राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों से पांच कम हैं।
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022परंपरा के अनुसार राष्ट्रमंडल खेल महासंघ का ध्वज उतार कर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विक्टोरिया राज्य को सौंपा गया जो 2026 में राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों की मेजबानी करेगा। प्रिंस एडवर्ड ने बर्मिंघम 2022 खेलों के समापन की घोषणा की और 2026 राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विक्टोरिया राज्य को औपचारिक निमंत्रण सौंपा।
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘आपने हमें प्रेरित किया और संभवतः आने वाली पीढ़ियों को भी। आपने दिखाया कि क्या चीज हमें एकजुट कर सकती है। हमारी संरक्षक महारानी की तरफ से मैं बर्मिंघम 2022 खेलों के समापन की घोषणा करता हूं।’’
— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 9, 2022खेलों के समापन की घोषणा के साथ ही बर्मिंघम का आकाश आतिशबाजी से नहा गया।समापन समारोह का आकर्षण भांगड़ा और भारतीय मूल के गायक स्टीवन कपूर रहे जो ‘अपाचे इंडियन’ के नाम से मशहूर हैं। उनके दिलकश प्रदर्शन ने दर्शकों का मन मोह दिया।
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022‘अपाचे इंडियन’ के प्रदर्शन के बाद मॉडल नीलम गिल ने अपनी प्रस्तुति दी। इस बीच खचाखच भरे स्टेडियम में संगीत समूह पंजाबी एमसी ‘मुंडिया तू बच के’ गीत बजा रहा था।
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022संगीत के दिग्गज गोल्डी और बेवर्ली नाइट ने अपने प्रदर्शन से दर्शकों को रोमांचित किया। ट्रांसजेंडर ब्रिटिश मॉडल तलुलाह ईव ने नए रोमांटिक युग और बर्मिंघम समलैंगिक संस्कृति के बारे में बताया।
संगीत कार्यक्रम के बाद राष्ट्रमंडल खेल महासंघ के अध्यक्ष डेम लुईस मार्टिन और बर्मिंघम 2022 के सीईओ मार्टिन ग्रीन ने विदाई भाषण दिए।
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022मार्टिन ने कहा, ‘‘समापन समारोह बेजोड़ राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों का उत्कृष्ट जश्न रहा जिसमें बर्मिंघम के सर्वश्रेष्ठ को प्रदर्शित किया गया। हम 11 दिन तक चले राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के अभूतपूर्व आयोजन का गवाह रहे और समापन समारोह इस विशेष प्रतियोगिता का शानदार अंत रहा।’’