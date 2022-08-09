Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

नाच गाने के साथ हुआ का Commonwealth Games का समापन समारोह, देखिए Pictures और Video

मंगलवार, 9 अगस्त 2022 (13:01 IST)
बर्मिंघम: भांगड़ा की थाप से लेकर 'अपाचे इंडियन' के दमदार प्रदर्शन नं यहां के अलेक्जेंडर स्टेडियम में राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के समापन समारोह में अपने रंग बिखेरे जिसके साथ ही चार साल बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विक्टोरिया में मिलने के वादे के साथ खिलाड़ियों ने 11 दिन तक चले इन खेलों को अलविदा कहा।
बर्मिंघम खेलों में 72 देशों के 4500 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों ने भाग लिया। भारत ने कुल 61 पदक जीते जो चार साल पहले गोल्ड कोस्ट में खेले गए राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों से पांच कम हैं।

परंपरा के अनुसार राष्ट्रमंडल खेल महासंघ का ध्वज उतार कर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विक्टोरिया राज्य को सौंपा गया जो 2026 में राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों की मेजबानी करेगा। प्रिंस एडवर्ड ने बर्मिंघम 2022 खेलों के समापन की घोषणा की और 2026 राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विक्टोरिया राज्य को औपचारिक निमंत्रण सौंपा।

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘आपने हमें प्रेरित किया और संभवतः आने वाली पीढ़ियों को भी। आपने दिखाया कि क्या चीज हमें एकजुट कर सकती है। हमारी संरक्षक महारानी की तरफ से मैं बर्मिंघम 2022 खेलों के समापन की घोषणा करता हूं।’’
खेलों के समापन की घोषणा के साथ ही बर्मिंघम का आकाश आतिशबाजी से नहा गया।समापन समारोह का आकर्षण भांगड़ा और भारतीय मूल के गायक स्टीवन कपूर रहे जो ‘अपाचे इंडियन’ के नाम से मशहूर हैं। उनके दिलकश प्रदर्शन ने दर्शकों का मन मोह दिया।

‘अपाचे इंडियन’ के प्रदर्शन के बाद मॉडल नीलम गिल ने अपनी प्रस्तुति दी। इस बीच खचाखच भरे स्टेडियम में संगीत समूह पंजाबी एमसी ‘मुंडिया तू बच के’ गीत बजा रहा था।

संगीत के दिग्गज गोल्डी और बेवर्ली नाइट ने अपने प्रदर्शन से दर्शकों को रोमांचित किया। ट्रांसजेंडर ब्रिटिश मॉडल तलुलाह ईव ने नए रोमांटिक युग और बर्मिंघम समलैंगिक संस्कृति के बारे में बताया।

संगीत कार्यक्रम के बाद राष्ट्रमंडल खेल महासंघ के अध्यक्ष डेम लुईस मार्टिन और बर्मिंघम 2022 के सीईओ मार्टिन ग्रीन ने विदाई भाषण दिए।

मार्टिन ने कहा, ‘‘समापन समारोह बेजोड़ राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों का उत्कृष्ट जश्न रहा जिसमें बर्मिंघम के सर्वश्रेष्ठ को प्रदर्शित किया गया। हम 11 दिन तक चले राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के अभूतपूर्व आयोजन का गवाह रहे और समापन समारोह इस विशेष प्रतियोगिता का शानदार अंत रहा।’’

स्टार महिला मुक्केबाज निकहत जरीन और अनुभवी टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी अचंता शरत कमल ने भारतीय दल का नेतृत्व किया लेकिन भारतीय खिलाड़ी बड़ी कम संख्या में यहां पहुंचे थे।भारतीय दल के स्टेडियम में पहुंचते ही संगीत समूह पंजाबी एमसी ने ‘मुंडिया तू बच के’ बजाना शुरू कर दिया जिस पर खिलाड़ी भी थिरकने लगे।

