सिंधू से लेकर श्रीकांत तक, बैडमिंटन में मिली जीत ही जीत

दूसरी ओर, थॉमस कप विजेता टीम का हिस्सा रहे श्रीकांत ने प्री-क्वार्टरफाइनल मैच में श्रीलंका के दुमिंदु आबेविक्रम को 21-9, 21-12 से हराया।
#Badminton Update— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Round of 16: Women's Singles@Pvsindhu1 wins 21-10, 21-9bagainst Kobugabe (Uganda) and marches into to Quarterfinals
All the best Champ #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/LTokVZ79Hf
#Badminton Update— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Round of 16: Men's Singles
Srikanth won against Abheywickrama (Srilanka) 21-9, 21-12. With this, he has entered the Quarterfinals
Well done Champ!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/bP1Mpi4QvF