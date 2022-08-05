Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सिंधू से लेकर श्रीकांत तक, बैडमिंटन में मिली जीत ही जीत

शुक्रवार, 5 अगस्त 2022 (20:12 IST)
बर्मिंघम: भारत की शीर्ष शटलर पीवी सिंधु और किदांबी श्रीकांत ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2022 में शुक्रवार को महिला एवं पुरुष एकल के क्वार्टरफाइनल में जगह बनायी, जबकि त्रिशा जॉली और गायत्री गोपीनाथ की जोड़ी महिला युगल क्वार्टरफाइनल में कदम रखा।

गोल्डकोस्ट 2018 खेलों की रजत पदक विजेता सिंधु ने शीर्ष-16 मैच में युगांडा की हसीना कोबुगाबे को 21-10, 21-9 के सीधे गेमों में मात दी।
दूसरी ओर, थॉमस कप विजेता टीम का हिस्सा रहे श्रीकांत ने प्री-क्वार्टरफाइनल मैच में श्रीलंका के दुमिंदु आबेविक्रम को 21-9, 21-12 से हराया।

इससे पहले, त्रिशा जॉली और गायत्री गोपीचंद की महिला युगल जोड़ी ने मौरिशियस की जेमिमाह लियुंग फोर सांग और गणेशा मुंगराह को मात देकर शीर्ष-8 में कदम रखा था।त्रिशा-गायत्री की जोड़ी ने जेमिमाह-गणेशा को आसानी के साथ 21-2, 21-4 से हराया था।(वार्ता)

