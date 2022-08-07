Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

पहलवान पूजा गेहलोत ने कांस्य जीतने के बाद मांगी माफी, पीएम मोदी ने कही दिल को छू लेने वाली बात

रविवार, 7 अगस्त 2022 (14:25 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बर्मिंघम में चल रहे राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के कई पदक जीतने के बाद रविवार को खिलाड़ियों प्रयासों की सराहना की। उन्होंने गोल्ड नहीं जीतने पर अफसोस जताने वालीं पहलवान पूजा गहलोत से कहा कि आपके पदक के लिए उत्सव होना चाहिए माफी नहीं।
 
महिलाओं की 50 किग्रा फ्रीस्टाइल कुश्ती में कांस्य पदक जीतकर भावुक हुई और लोगों से माफी मांगने वाली भारतीय पहलवान पूजा गहलोत के एक वीडियो को टैग करते हुए मोदी ने कहा, 'पूजा, आपके पदक के लिए उत्सव होना चाहिए, माफी नहीं।'
 
उन्होंने कहा, 'आपकी जीवन यात्रा हमें प्रेरित करती है, आपकी सफलता हमें प्रसन्न करती है। आपकी किस्मत में कई शानदार चीजें हैं.... चमकते रहें!'
 
मोदी ने पहलवान पूजा सिहाग की भी प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने एक प्रतिभाशाली पहलवान के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि उसने कभी हार नहीं मानने के रवैये की बदौलत कई चुनौतियों का सामना किया है। उसने राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2022 में कांस्य पदक जीता है, उसे बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि वह आने वाले समय में भारत को गौरवांवित करती रहेगी।
 

