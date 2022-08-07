पहलवान पूजा गेहलोत ने कांस्य जीतने के बाद मांगी माफी, पीएम मोदी ने कही दिल को छू लेने वाली बात

Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining! ⭐️ https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022
Pooja Sihag has made a mark for herself as a talented wrestler. She has overcome many challenges thanks to her never say die attitude. She has won a Bronze at the CWG 2022. Congratulations to her. I am confident she will keep making India proud in the times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/SraRDk2t2L— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022