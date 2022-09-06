कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में एक और छलांग, नेजल वैक्सीन को इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल के लिए CDSCO की मंजूरी

Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 6, 2022
Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation.
उल्लेखनीय है कि नैजल वैक्सीन में खुराक नाक के माध्यम से दी जाती है, न कि मौखिक रूप से या हाथ के माध्यम से। वैक्सीन को एक विशिष्ट नाक स्प्रे के जरिए या एरोसोल डिलीवरी के माध्यम से इंजेक्ट किया जाता है।
