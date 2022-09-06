Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में एक और छलांग, नेजल वैक्सीन को इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल के लिए CDSCO की मंजूरी

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
मंगलवार, 6 सितम्बर 2022 (16:01 IST)
नई दिल्ली। केंद्रीय औषधि मानक नियंत्रण संगठन (CDSCO) ने भारत बायोटेक को इंट्रानैसल कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के लिए इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल की दे दी। भारत में कोरोना के लिए यह नाक से दिया जाने वाला पहला वैक्सीन होगा।
 
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया ने कहा कि नियामक ने 18 वर्ष और उससे अधिक उम्र के लोगों के प्राथमिक टीकाकरण के लिए आपातकालीन स्थितियों में प्रतिबंधित उपयोग के लिए टीके को मंजूरी दी है।
 
मांडविया ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि,'कोविड-19 के खिलाफ भारत की लड़ाई को बड़ा बूस्ट मिला है. भारत बायोटेक के ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (चिंपांजी एडेनोवायरस वेक्टरेड) रीकॉम्बिनेंट नेजल वैक्सीन को आपातकालीन स्थिति में 18 साल से ज्यादा आयु वर्ग के उपयोग के लिए अनुमति दी गई है।'
 
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि यह कदम महामारी के खिलाफ हमारी सामूहिक लड़ाई को और मजबूत करेगा। भारत ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में कोविड-19 के खिलाफ लड़ाई में अपने विज्ञान, अनुसंधान एवं विकास और मानव संसाधनों का उपयोग किया है। विज्ञान संचालित दृष्टिकोण और सबका प्रयास के साथ, हम कोविड-19 को हरा देंगे।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि नैजल वैक्सीन में खुराक नाक के माध्यम से दी जाती है, न कि मौखिक रूप से या हाथ के माध्यम से। वैक्सीन को एक विशिष्ट नाक स्प्रे के जरिए या एरोसोल डिलीवरी के माध्यम से इंजेक्ट किया जाता है।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

केजरीवाल का मोदी सरकार पर बड़ा हमला, 10.5 लाख स्कूलों के आधुनिकीकरण में लगेंगे 70-80 साल

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos