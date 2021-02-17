अभी खुले बाजार में नहीं मिलेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

हालांकि उन्होंने कहा कि उम्मीद है कि इस साल के अंत या इससे कुछ पहले वैक्सीन के खुले बाजार में आने की संभावना है। उल्लेखनीय है कि डॉ. गुलेरिया ने बुधवार को वैक्सीन का दूसरा डोज लगवाया है।
Vaccine will be available in open market only when prime targets-people to be vaccinated-are covered & there's equivalence of supply-demand. Hopefully there'd be such situation by yr-end or before that. Then there would be likelihood of vaccine to come to open market: Dr RGuleria https://t.co/I4hNgdlCI0 pic.twitter.com/EYm0J9KwAA— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021