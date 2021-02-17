Select Your Language

अभी खुले बाजार में नहीं मिलेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

बुधवार, 17 फ़रवरी 2021 (15:42 IST)
नई दिल्ली। स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं और फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) वैक्सीन लगाए जाने के बीच लोगों को इस बात का भी इंतजार है कि यदि अच्छी क्वालिटी की वैक्सीन बाजार में उपलब्ध होगी तो वे खरीदकर भी लगवा लेंगे। लेकिन, फिलहाल ऐसे लोगों को इंतजार करना होगा। 
 
एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया ने कहा कि वैक्सीन खुले बाजार में तभी उपलब्ध होगा, जब प्राइम टारगेट लोगों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि इसके मांग और आपूर्ति का भी ध्यान रखा जाएगा। 
हालांकि उन्होंने कहा कि उम्मीद है कि इस साल के अंत या इससे कुछ पहले वैक्सीन के खुले बाजार में आने की संभावना है। उल्लेखनीय है कि डॉ. गुलेरिया ने बुधवार को वैक्सीन का दूसरा डोज लगवाया है। 

