CoronaVirus India Update : देश में कोरोना के 10,423 नए मामले, 259 दिनों में सबसे कम...

India reports 10,423 #COVID19 cases, 15,021 recoveries and 443 deaths in last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry



Case tally: 3,42,96,237

Active cases: 1,53,776 (lowest in 250 days)

Total recoveries: 3,36,83,581

Death toll: 4,58,880



Total Vaccination: 1,06,85,71,879 pic.twitter.com/o0GaCTvtWI