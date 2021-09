CoronaVirus India Update : फिर बढ़े कोरोना केसेस, 31,923 नए लोग महामारी से संक्रमित

India reports 31,923 new COVID cases, 31,990 recoveries, and 282 deaths in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 3,01,604 (lowest in 187 days)

Total recoveries: 3,28,15,731

Death toll: 4,46,050



Total vaccination: 83,39,90,049 ( 71,38,205 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/eCElnIriHl